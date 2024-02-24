Saturday will be the last time that Kansas and Texas meet as Big 12 Conference opponents as the Longhorns head for the SEC. For Austin native KJ Adams, the games against his hometown school have always meant more. He was disappointed to see that Kansas’ schedule did not include a trip home this season.

“I am a little bummed, I did want to go home and play them for one last time but it's all right I still get to play them here at home so I think it'll all work out,” Adams said.

While this game means a lot to fans, for Adams it means a little more, as on the other side of this game is Brock Cunningham, who was a senior when Adams was a freshman at Westlake High School in Austin. Adams hopes to relish every moment in what could be the last time they play against each other.

“Playing my best friend Brock Cunningham for the last time,” Adams said. “We go way back he's been my best friend for a while, taught me a lot of things so that'll probably be one of the emotional parts of that game.”

Cunningham has shined in his role at Texas, bringing energy off of the bench throughout his entire career. Much like Adams, Cunningham’s impact is hard to measure. The sixth-year senior averages just 4.3 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game. He was in the starting lineup for 13 games this season as well.

Cunningham is not the only role player on the Texas roster that can change the game, as Chendall Weaver catches the attention of head coach Bill Self. Weaver averages just 5.2 points per game, he’s started the last five games for the Longhorns. Over those games, he is averaging eight points a game.

Even though Max Abams and Tyrese Hunter are the main scoring threats from the Texas backcourt, Self was quick to recognize the impact he expects Weaver to have on Saturday.

“Texas’ guards…they're good,” Self said. “I mean you know I'm a big fan of Tyrese. We tried hard to get him here when he left Ames. Max to me is one of the best scoring guards that we'll face all year long so they're good but the one guy I think that makes their team as much as anybody is Weaver. I mean he is a high-energy dude that can make a lot of plays in a lot of different ways that impact games.”



