JayhawkSlant - Bill Self excited about the signing of Zach Clemence

Kansas men’s basketball signed forward Zach Clemence to a National Letter of Intent KU head coach Bill Self announced Saturday. Clemence joins forward KJ Adams, who signed earlier in the week, and the two will be freshmen at KU for the 2021-22 season.

Clemence (6-foot-10, 210 pounds) is a forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas. As a junior, Clemence averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and shot 47 percent from 3-point range in 2019-20. Sunrise Christian is coached Luke Barnwell and went 22-3 last season. Before moving to Sunrise Christian, Clemence, from San Antonio, played for Findlay Prep in Nevada.

“Zach is a 6-foot-10 youngster that can really shoot the ball. We haven’t had anybody here like Zach that is truly a four that can maybe be the best shooter in a game,” Self said. “He’s having a great high school career at Sunrise Christian. He’s from San Antonio originally and is very well drilled. I anticipate him coming in and being able to play multiple positions on the perimeter and if we decide to go really small he would be a nightmare-type matchup for five men. He’s got a chance to be an impact player that we will be counting on for sure.”

Clemence is the No. 31-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, No. 34 by 247Sports.com and No. 43 by ESPN 100.

“We’ve got two versatile players in Zach and KJ,” Self said. “Both will be very good players for us. They will be impact players for us immediately. We look forward to winning a lot of games with both of them.”



