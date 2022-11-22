No. 3 Kansas marched to a perfect 4-0 record this season without the services of head coach Bill Self on its bench. Self, before the season, self-imposed a four-game suspension to start the season. With Norm Roberts leading the way, Kansas defeated Omaha, North Dakota State, Duke, and Southern Utah. Kansas, which left for the Battle 4 Atlantis, which takes place yearly in Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Monday, will now welcome back its head coach, along with assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, early on Wednesday afternoon. “Obviously, I’m excited to be back in Paradise,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self while addressing the media on Tuesday. “We haven’t been here in a while; I think since 2013 was the last time we were here. Certainly, excited to come back to not only be here in the Bahamas and Atlantis but also to be with my team and playing in what is a very, very strong, competitive field. “The field is even better than the rankings,” he added. “It’s going to be a good three days and we’ll learn a lot about our team.” Under the direction of Norm Roberts, Kansas won its first two games by double-digits. However, against Duke and Southern Utah, the Jayhawks needed to rally late and hit some big shots near the end of each contest to emerge victorious. Both Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Denton, Texas, and Gradey Dick, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound guard from Wichita, Kan., had some big moments for Kansas during that stretch of games. The experience, according to Self, was great for Norm Roberts. Still, the fact that Self was at home watching and not on the bench coaching was, without question, a difficult transition.



Jalen Wilson is averaging 24.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this season (USATodaySportsImages.com)

“It was great for Norm and Norm did a great job,” said Self. “The guys rallied around him and he did great. Of course, you knew he would. No, I didn’t like it much. The first two games were actually okay. Duke and Southern Utah, I didn’t quite feel as comfortable watching from the living room as I did the first two. “The guys did fine and, certainly, we’ve got a long ways to go to become a really good team,” he added. “Sometimes, I think, me stepping away, at least in that moment in time, may be a positive for us, because maybe I can see it from a little bit different perspective. I know I saw it from a fan's perspective and now I know why fans are crazy because they have absolutely no control on what's going on. “At least as a coach, you think you’ve got a little bit,” he continued. “I liked it better when I had a little control.” Self, while addressing the media on Tuesday, provided an in-depth look at what his gameday experience was like while watching from afar. “I didn’t actually take one note. I took all of my notes when I watched the replay. I was too busy, you know, ‘Get him out,’” Self said. “Or, ‘What are we doing.’ “It was different, but that’s one thing about our guys, and we say it all the time, faces change, expectations do not. “You know, we had a different coach and he did great,” said Self. “Expectations are still the same, so it was still kind of business as usual.” This season, Kansas has yet to take the court with all 13 scholarship players at its disposal. Kyle Cuffe, Jr., and Cam Martin are still out of action, while MJ Rice and Zach Clemence will be available this week at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Self provided the very latest on the status of KU’s health from the Bahamas on Tuesday. “We have everybody here,” said Self. “Charlie McCarthy will be here today. Zach (Clemence) practiced today. He was full go for the first time since he got hit. He should be available, but whether or not he’ll play or not, I don’t know. MJ (Rice), you know, we played on Friday and he got kidney stones on Saturday night or whatever. “He practiced today for the first time,” he added. “He played Friday and only practiced on Thursday, because he had COVID-19 from the time before, or was sick, so those guys are available. Cam (Martin) is not available. He’s still coming back from a separated shoulder. Those guys are available, but I don’t know how much we’ll be able to use them this week.”





Gradey Dick has connected on 50 percent of his shots from behind the arc this season (USATodaySportsImages.com)