Self said Texas came to play the Jayhawks couldn't guard Texas individually. See everything Self had to say after the game.

Self: I thought the team wasn't any good today. The one good thing, I'll say this about the atmosphere, I thought it was really good. And I thought it was really loud. I don't know how they pipe in noise or whatever they do here, but I thought it was. I actually thought it was really good from a loudness standpoint. And I don't think we responded very well to it at all. I thought we played like we were on islands today. You guys know this with us…. We’ve got a pretty decent team, but we're pretty good only when we really play together. And today we played more as individuals because Texas did some good things to take us out of stuff. So yeah, we weren't very good.

You mentioned this is maybe a barometer, where the team is at this point. Do you still see it like that…

Self: Well, I think Texas was turned up. And defensively, they made us play outside our comfort zone without question, a lot like they did TCU the second half the other day. They just didn't have the same results. But I thought they really guarded TCU and pressured them on the second half. And we weren't any good. But you know what, offensively, they weren't great the first half either, but second half they played, and we couldn't guard their guys individually and we didn't have anything going. So, we got what we deserved today.

How were they able to take you out of your comfort zone, particularly Grady who didn't get a lot of shots up today…

Self: I think pressure. When they face guard you, and the pressure and we didn't handle the pressure very well. We couldn't even get into offense to get a back door cut and things like that for a while. So, a lot of things we can work on and hopefully improve on.

Can you talk about Rice and just what you like about his game and why he's effective?

Self: Well, I don't know him personally, but to me he's got to be the best six man in the country. I'm proud of our guys. We did one good thing, we didn't buy his shot fake like we normally do, but he still got 23 or whatever it was. So, he was really good. I thought he and Hunter controlled the game from a speed standpoint, a scoring standpoint. We actually did a decent job on Marcus, but those two guys I thought were the two best players in the game for Texas.

How good is the Texas backcourt…

Self: It's got to be up there. I've said a lot that I thought Baylor had the best scoring back court in the country, those three guys. I still believe that. But when you really think about Tyrese, when you think about both ends, because... In fact, the things they did, Ron never brought it up. So we never got into flow or anything like that because we need him to initiate. And that was Tyrese, but Tyrese and Marcus and Rice, to me, if you are only looking at three guards to play two positions, I don't know that there's a better three guards to play two positions in America. Baylor has three guards to play three. Rodney's got a big benefit moving forward knowing that those guys don't have to play 40 minutes like some of those other guards have to.

You said there was a lot to play for do you feel like you matched that…

Self: No. No, no, no.. I didn't at all. I think guys had good intentions and all that stuff, but a lot you can tell a little bit about a group when they get punched in the mouth, taste their own blood, and how they kind of react from that. And I don't think we react as well in this scenario as what we have in maybe some other ones.

Bill, what do you take away from being like this heading into the tournament…

Self: Well, I think, you play a team like Texas on the road, it would be an upset if you won it. So just so you know, a minor upset, but it'd be an upset if won. I'm not going to take away too much from it other than the fact that we weren't very good, and we’ve got to get better. But I'm not going to dwell on the fact that we lost to a team as good and talented as Texas on the road. We just didn't play as well. Would I feel better if we lost by three? Yeah, I probably would. But I'm not going to be too hung up on it.

What's the purpose of the Big 12 Tournament this year? Everything seems to be kind of locked up, doesn't it…

Self: You know what? That's a great question. But I don't know that it's all locked up. I mean, there's still a couple of teams that may need to do something. I think West Virginia. This was a big win for Texas today. West Virginia had the biggest win in the league today. Texas Tech or Oklahoma State both have an opportunity to have a huge win later on. And, of course, that'll translate to the Big 12 Tournament where somebody can really help themselves or maybe hurt themselves. My deal is, I think that everybody plays and if anything, they should put emphasis on playing well, winning it. But I don't think it carries the same significance in winning it as what it has maybe in some other years.

You said you're not going to dwell on this one. What do you sense from your guys…

Self: No. I think they are about what I expected. We talked for longer than usual, so I think we're not leaving out of here happy, but they still know there are bigger fish to fry.

What do you think contributed to the low assist numbers for the team…

Self: Well, early in the game I would say missed shots. You know, we couldn't throw it in the ocean. So that probably contributed to it, but basketball is a strange game. We played them at our place, they had six assists for the game. We play them here today, what did they have? 17 or 19 assists. So, they just flipped the script on us. They made us play one-on-one and that's not what we do.