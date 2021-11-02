Bill Self hands down punishment to Jalen Wilson for arrest on Sunday

Early on Sunday morning, Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward from Denton, Texas was arrested for suspicion of DUI. According to the report, officers observed a driver not maintaining a proper lane change in the 400 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence and was stopped.

Deputies performed field sobriety tests on the driver, Jalen Wilson. Wilson, 20, failed the field sobriety tests and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

For the first time since the arrest, Wilson, while attending KU’s media day on Tuesday afternoon, talked about his focus at this time.

“My main focus now is just to really take responsibility and own up to what I've done, and really just to gain the trust back of the community, my coaches, my teammates, my family,” said Wilson. “Everybody in Lawrence. I know that I let them down. So, my main focus now is working my way up to build the trust back, and just understand that I'm fully accountable for what has happened. And my mind is just moving forward. And like I said, just gaining the trust back and owning up to what I did. Taking responsibility for what happened.

“Just continuing to be a leader, on and off the court,” he added. “Just talking to my coaching staff, my teammates, about just being the player that I am still. And just continuing to set a good example for the kids and everybody coming to the games, and supporting my team every single way that I can. Just being the person that I am.”

Last season, Wilson, in 29 games, averaged 11.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. Additionally, he shot 41.1 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from behind the arc, and 63.0 percent from the free-throw line.

No. 3 ranked Kansas, which opens up the exhibition portion of its season against Emporia State on Wednesday night, will be without Wilson for a total of four games. He’ll sit out against Emporia State, Michigan State, Tarleton State, and Stony Brook.

Wilson, if everything goes as expected, will make his season debut against North Texas on November 25.



