Bill Self has made massive changes to KU's roster

At the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, a loss to USC in the NCAA Tournament, Kansas head coach Bill Self indicated that a change was coming. On that particular night, the third-seeded Kansas Jayhawks fell to the six seeded USC Trojans, 85-51, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Isaiah Mobley (17 & 8), Isaiah White (13), Tahj Eaddy (12 & 4), Evan Mobley (10 & 13), and Chevez Goodwin (10 & 2) completely dominated Kansas from start to finish. Just one player, Marcus Garrett (15) scored in double-figures for Kansas.

