Bill Self: "I'm so proud of the kids."

What a couple of years it has been during March Madness. For everyone involved in the greatest sporting event of the year, it has certainly been an unforgettable experience, but for all of the wrong reasons.

Two years ago, COVID-19 completely shut down the NCAA Tournament. The year Kansas was the favorite to cut down the nets on the first Monday night in April, there would be no celebration.

Last season, the NCAA Tournament was basically played in a bubble, and the experience and everything that comes with earning a bid as one of the 64 teams invited to participate was, in a word, lacking.

This season, however, the NCAA Tournament is back to its usual format and, not surprisingly, Bill Self couldn’t be any happier.

“Well, nobody in 20 had a chance, obviously, and last year we were probably as impacted as any other team other than the one team in the field,” said Self. “We had two starters get it last year at tournament time. So, nobody's seen us whole in a while in the tournament so we're excited. I'm so proud of the kids. Even though they're kids, to me, they played like men here of late. And to be a one seed and be the third overall seed, I think every team in America, probably with the exception of maybe Gonzaga, would've sold out for that before the season started.

“And our guys lived up to the expectations people had on them,” he added. “I think we were preseason four or five in the country to start out and they played to that level. So can't ask for much more. We put ourselves in a favorable position, even though seed doesn't mean one thing right now. But it's more about matchups and preparation, and if we take care of our business and do what we're capable of doing, we should have success. If we don't, we won't, it's pretty simple.”

Instead of being sent to one central location, every team participating in the NCAA Tournament, which has always been the case before COVID-19, will be shipped off to different regions. This year, Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and will open up its NCAA Tournament run in Fort Worth, Texas.



