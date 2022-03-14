Bill Self: "I'm so proud of the kids."
What a couple of years it has been during March Madness. For everyone involved in the greatest sporting event of the year, it has certainly been an unforgettable experience, but for all of the wrong reasons.
Two years ago, COVID-19 completely shut down the NCAA Tournament. The year Kansas was the favorite to cut down the nets on the first Monday night in April, there would be no celebration.
Last season, the NCAA Tournament was basically played in a bubble, and the experience and everything that comes with earning a bid as one of the 64 teams invited to participate was, in a word, lacking.
This season, however, the NCAA Tournament is back to its usual format and, not surprisingly, Bill Self couldn’t be any happier.
“Well, nobody in 20 had a chance, obviously, and last year we were probably as impacted as any other team other than the one team in the field,” said Self. “We had two starters get it last year at tournament time. So, nobody's seen us whole in a while in the tournament so we're excited. I'm so proud of the kids. Even though they're kids, to me, they played like men here of late. And to be a one seed and be the third overall seed, I think every team in America, probably with the exception of maybe Gonzaga, would've sold out for that before the season started.
“And our guys lived up to the expectations people had on them,” he added. “I think we were preseason four or five in the country to start out and they played to that level. So can't ask for much more. We put ourselves in a favorable position, even though seed doesn't mean one thing right now. But it's more about matchups and preparation, and if we take care of our business and do what we're capable of doing, we should have success. If we don't, we won't, it's pretty simple.”
Instead of being sent to one central location, every team participating in the NCAA Tournament, which has always been the case before COVID-19, will be shipped off to different regions. This year, Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and will open up its NCAA Tournament run in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Jayhawks will take on the winner of No. 16 seeds Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, March 17 in the Midwest Region in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas will take the court inside Dickies Arena at 8:57 p.m. Central time on Thursday night.
“Well, we played one game in Fort Worth this year and it wasn't very good, but it was a different arena, obviously,” said Self. “So going to playing at Dickies Arena, I hear nothing but good things about it. I've got two grandkids right there in the area, so that's a bonus for me and for us.
“And then if we are fortunate enough to win two, which you're not looking ahead, not many places better in Chicago in the springtime,” he added. “So, it's set up to be fun, if we just go play.”
Should Kansas survive the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in Forth Worth, Texas, the Jayhawks will advance to play in Chicago. Having the opportunity to play so close to home and with a large contingent of alumni in both locations, should greatly benefit Self’s squad the next couple of weeks.
Self, early on Sunday evening, was asked how much does that fan energy feed into the team?
“Well, I think the last NCAA tournament we really played in, last year was COVID, nobody could come hardly,” said Self. “And in ‘19 it was in Salt Lake and it felt like we didn't have a home court there for whatever reason. And most of it just because of travel. And I think we'll have that in Fort Worth. And if we're fortunate enough to go to Chicago because if I'm not mistaken other than Kansas City, I think Chicago, we have as many alums from Chicago as we do any other city there is.
“And I know there's a lot from Wichita, but Chicago's actually has more, I believe,” he added. “So that would be great. And both of them are seven-hour drives. It's not like you can't get in your car and go either place.”
Playing as the No. 1 seed for the 15th time in program history, Kansas enters the NCAA Tournament as the Big 12 regular season and tournament Champions, posting a 28-6 overall record and 14-4 mark in conference play.
Kansas will take on the winner of the First Four matchup between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Texas Southern holds an 18-12 (13-5 SWAC) record after winning the SWAC Tournament on Saturday. Texas A&M Corpus Christi, winners of the Southland Conference Championship, enter the NCAA tournament with a 23-11 overall record including 7-7 in conference play.
Kansas has posted a 39-13 record as a No. 1 seed, with its most recent appearance in 2018. Kansas is 14-0 all-time against No. 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.