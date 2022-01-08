Bill Self: "I thought we were poor right from the jump."

No. 6 Kansas (12-2; 1-1) saw its eight-game winning streak come to a crashing halt against No. 25 Texas Tech, 75-67, in Lubbock on Saturday. In a game in which the Jayhawks never led by more than two points, Kansas was led by Ochai Agbaji (24), Jalen Wilson (20), and Christian Braun (10).

Leading by two points, 21-19 with 7:16 left in the game, Bill Self’s squad would fail to regain the lead. In fact, Kansas, trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half, cut the deficit to just four points, 71-67 with 1:12 left, but failed to get any closer.

With 41 seconds left in the game, a held ball was called and then a personal foul was called on Jalen Coleman-Lands. Bryson Williams drilled both free throws and Kansas, following a turnover by Wilson, was called for a foul. Arms Adonis hit both free throws, which ended up being the final two points scored in the game.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Texas Tech had emerged victorious over Kansas, 75-67.

“I thought that we were poor right from the jump,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Saturday night. “I don’t think that we played as competitive as they did for 40 minutes, even though we had some good possessions. The only times we made stops is when we went to a crappy zone and they went about six or seven possessions in a row without scoring.

“But after that, they kind of figured that out,” he added. “I didn’t think we competed very hard It’s a situation, I’d like to go into a game, and I think our players would like to go into a game, kind of knowing what we’re going to get, going into a game, because we don’t know if we’re going to guard a ball screen and we don’t know if we can do certain things, that have hurt us.”

Playing without Terrence Shannon, Jr., and Kevin McCullar, Texas Tech was led by Bryson Williams (22) and Clarence Nadolny (17). Self’s squad lost the battle on the glass, 33-24, were outscored in second-chance points, 15-5, outscored from the bench, 14-11, and dominated in the paint, 44-18.

As a team, Kansas shot 21-of-47 (44.7%) from the field, 10-of-26 (38.5%) from three, and 15-of-18 (83.3%) from the free-throw line. Despite KU’s inability to get over the hump in terms of cutting the deficit below four points, the Jayhawks still had every opportunity to steal one late in Lubbock.

“It was a four-point game when Juan (Dajuan Harris) got fouled on the sideline,” said Self. “I’m not saying we would have won the game, but that certainly made a big difference. Four goes to six or seven and the game was over, but just not very good at all.

“We obviously didn’t have them prepared to go against a team that really, really tried hard,” he added.

Kansas will return to action Tuesday at home against Iowa State at 7 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN Plus.