Gradey Dick is now an international basketball player and Jalen Wilson will be coached by a fellow Jayhawk after the NBA Draft took place Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Coincidentally for Wilson, he won’t have far to go after being drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 51 pick.

“Jalen didn’t get drafted where he hoped he would, but the bottom line is it’s all about fits at that point, once you get into the second round,” Bill Self said. “I know his representation feels like it’s a really good fit and Brooklyn was very excited to get him.”

The Nets are led by head coach and former Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn, who stepped into the position midseason. Bill Self was excited to tell Wilson and his family of the Jayhawk connection that is now in Brooklyn.

“That won't mean anything as far as the team or anything, but certainly it can mean something as far as just getting kind of a little bit of an inside track on what he needs to do,” Self said.

Dick also has someone to look forward to meeting as he begins his new journey, as rapper and Raptors superfan Drake was aware of his favorite team’s newest player. The Raptors posted a video of Dick happily finding out that the rapper had followed him on Instagram, to which Drake reposted.

“I need him to wear my jersey,” Dick said.

Dick also made a splash with his wardrobe, as he sported a sparkling red blazer to match the shoes of Dorothy from ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

“I'm from Kansas, she's from Kansas,” Dick said. I've got her little slippers in my coat. Just the colors, I guess.”

Dick will join former Wichita State guard and NBA champion with the Raptors Fred VanVleet, and Scottie Barnes. Both players averaged over 15 points per game last season, but the team fell in the Play-In tournament to miss the Playoffs.

Dick is being made to feel welcome so far in Toronto, as he had Facetime calls with Barnes, and new head coach for the Raptors Darko Rajakovic.

“Me and Coach, he was there for one of my last workouts a couple weeks ago,” Dick said. “Got to meet him for the first time. Just a stand-up, sharp dude. I just got off FaceTime with him. It's hard to explain. I'm still kind of on this adrenaline rush. But a coach that I look forward to playing with so, so, so much.”

Dick enjoyed the draft process but is ready to get to work in Toronto. “

“This wasn't the end goal by any means,” Dick said. “This is kind of the start to my real-life goals, and that's to be in the NBA and compete.”

Dick and Wilson both having their landing spots decided means another successful draft for the Jayhawks, who will look to have more names called in next year’s draft as well.

“It turned out to be a really good night for anybody that supports our program and certainly that has supported those two,” Self said.