It has not been a secret that Kansas is relying heavily on the play of their top four players in Hunter Dickinson, Kevin McCulalr, Dajuan Harris, and KJ Adams through the first 12 games of the 2023-2024 season. The group has played just under 83% of their available minutes so far this year.

Since the core four play so many minutes, it has left just Elmarko Jackson to average more than 20 minutes a game. Head coach Bill Self is noticing the improvement from Jackson and others and is patiently waiting for the players outside of the core four to raise their level of play.

“I think he’s actually played better, but I didn’t think Yale was another step forward,” Self said. “I thought Yale wasn’t as good as it was at Indiana. He’s going to continue to get better. Nic will too, and Johnny will as well.”

Nicolas Timberlake showed that he has arrived in the win over Yale, making three 3’s on his way to 13 points. As the Jayhawks enter Saturday’s matchup with Wichita State, they will have had more than a week since their last game. Timberlake will need to find a way to build off of the performance despite it as long ago as it was.

Timberlake has taken the second most three-pointers for Kansas with 33, while Johny Furphy is right behind him with 31. Furphy is shooting 38% from deep and has also had his ups and downs as the season’s gone on.

Jamari McDowell has made the most of his opportunities, including hitting a big shot against Indiana. However, he is just one-for-eight on shot attempts inside the three-point line.

Before the Indiana game, McCullar told the media about some of the talks he has as a leader with younger players, and how the expectation changes once conference season rolls around.

“Once it comes about January um you're not a freshman anymore,” McCullar said. “So I'm just telling them to go out there and just play hard right now, but know that conference is coming up and by then you know you're not a freshman anymore.”

With just one non-conference game remaining on Kansas’ schedule, Self echoed the same message that McCullar did. Self thinks that if Jackson can get things going consistently, Timberlake and Furphy will follow suit. All in all, the time to establish that consistency is almost here.

“The first semester is officially over,” Self said. “It’s time for those guys to start delivering at a different level than we were earlier, and certainly Elmarko should be the head of that threesome doing that.”



