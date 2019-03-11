1) Bill Self opened up his weekly press conference on Monday when asked if he's surprised that Texas' Kerwin Roach III is back:

"No, but I wouldn't be not be surprised if he wasn't. I have no idea what's going on with the other (Big 12 Conference) programs. Certainly, he's a good player and he's been out for how many games, four or five probably? So, no, it doesn't surprise me, nor would it surprise me if he wasn't. I can't stand when other people act like they know what's going on with other programs so I have no feelings about that other than the fact that we're going to go against them (Texas) at their best."

2) For the first time in what feels like an eternity, Kansas isn’t the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament, so Self was asked if it feels different playing as a three seed this year instead of a one seed:

"My first year here, we were a two or three (seed); I think we may have been a three. So it's been a while since we've played the last game at night (of the Thursday night session). But I don't think it's going to be that much different. I think that, if anything, it gives our fans an opportunity to see the night session because Iowa State and K-State will be in the other session, if I'm not mistaken, if it goes as scheduled or whatnot. Hopefully it'll be a little bit of an advantage for us from a crowd standpoint."

3) Dedric Lawson was tabbed a First Team All-Big 12 selection and a 2nd team All-American (Sporting News) after a big first season in Lawrence. Self talked about Dedric Lawson's changing roles throughout the season and how challenging that's been for him:

"I don't know, C.J. (Moore, The Athletic). To me, players make adjustments and that's not as big of a deal as what other people (think). It's not like we said, 'Ok, you're going to become a guard or we're going to play you at a different spot,' but we have asked him to do some different things and certainly carry our team in different ways, but I think Dedric is just a player. He's a guy who could get 20 (points) a game or get 10 (points) a game, whatever is best for the team. It's just, obviously, best for our team if he produces numbers. He's done a really good job, he's had a tremendous year - there's no question about that. Hopefully an All-American-type year, as that stuff starts coming out in the next couple, or three, weeks. It's probably been a little bit of an adjustment for him, but I don't think he'd say it's weighed on him at all. I think he just plays, and adjusts on what the situation dictates him to."

4) Kansas has struggled on the road this season is true road games, but has played quite well in neutral-site games. Self, on Monday, was asked if having the league tournament in Kansas City gives the Jayhawks any type of edge:

"We've played really well in neutral-site venue (games) this season. We've been probably better in those than we have been at home. If you really look at it, some of the best games we played were to start the season in Barclays in Brooklyn or in Indy (Indianapolis). I think we should have some confidence going over there (to Kansas City's Sprint Center) from a neutral-site standpoint. If it was a road game, maybe we wouldn't have as much confidence, just because we haven't fared nearly as well on the road this year as we have in years past. But from a neutral-site standpoint, we should approach that like it being a home game for us."

5) After playing a limited role early on, freshman big man David McCormack has become a regular in the starting rotation. What, according to Self, is needed from David McCormack versus Texas, since he's now playing a bigger role on the team:

"I watched the second game where we played Texas and we were awful offensively. Awful. But we also tried to play four guards the vast majority of the time and we weren't getting really great production in what we were trying to do. I think we have been better since we've been playing two bigs and certainly, with David, although he's scored the ball - I think he's had 30 (points) the last two games - and Mitch has also scored the ball better, even though his numbers aren't quite as high. I do think that we need to have them (our bigs) giving their bigs something to guard. I don't think we did that at all the second time we played them. I think they had free traps, they didn't make them pay for trapping, a lot of things that allowed them to be rim protectors when we didn't get them away from the goal. There's a lot of things we didn't do very well that hopefully we'll be able to do quite a bit better this time around."

6) Self was also asked what David McCormack needs to do to be a better rebounder:

"I think balance is part of it. If you guys watch David, he's so active sometimes, but I don't think balance is one of his stronger suits. That's where Andrea (Hudy) is going to become a key player in his development moving forward, with his lower body strength. Even though he's a big guy, he's big up top, he's not big down low from a muscular standpoint. So I think balance would be a big part of it; reaction time maybe a little bit; but he's done great. He's done far more than what we thought he'd be asked to do as a freshman. So I'm proud of David. But if you want to be critical, I would say is what he is is a rebounder and he's just got to be a little bit more effective on that end, gathering up 50-50 type of balls for us."

7) What, according to Self, does Kansas will have to do to make a deep run in the Big 12 Tournament:

"I think we have to make shots. I think we have to defensive rebound. I think we have to grow up and play beyond our years a little bit. You say, 'how do you do it?'. How did we do it in other particular games this season? We have been bad away from home, on the road. But the other 20 games of the season we haven't been that bad. We've played some bad home games where we still eeked it out - Stanford or New Mexico State - but with what our ceiling is. I watched the game against Baylor the other day and I originally didn't think we played well at all, and I go back and watch the game and I saw that we got pretty much any shot we wanted, we just didn't make it. I do think that we're capable of playing at that high level, but the team that will advance will be the one like our team last year. Malik (Newman) got hot and Devonte' (Graham) got hot and Svi (Mykhailiuk) got hot. We made shots. That's what needs to happen. We need to have some guys step up and make some shots. We've shown we're capable of doing that. We've had multiple games where we've had double-figure threes, but we've had too many games where people have had career nights against us shooting the ball. That's what we need to eliminate. We've got to make other people play poorly."

8) Self made it quite clear that sophomore guard Marcus Garrett still isn’t where he needs to be from a health standpoint:



"I love Marcus Garrett's game. I think it's sad that he's playing on one leg out there. No one really knows it, but he is. He's not healthy. If you saw the other day when he had the breakaway and he shy'd out of jumping and they fouled him. He can't lift off it. But we do think that this is an important week for him to try to get closer to where he can be 90 percent for the tournament. Because his 90 percent defensively is pretty darn good. I do think that some of the effectiveness that he's had earlier in the year scoring the ball, teams have tried to take that away. Now teams are daring him to shoot, let's just call it like it is, they're daring him to shoot. At Oklahoma he goes 0-for-5 from three, but I told him after the game, 'that's what you need to do. You've got to take what they give you, or we're not going to advance by playing four against five.' I like where Marcus is from a mindset standpoint. I just don't think his health is near as good as what we'd hoped this far into the season."

9) Self was then asked if Garrett could get to 100 percent this season:

"I don't know. Even (head athletic trainer) Bill (Cowgill) doesn't know. By NCAA Tournament time, we don't know. But we hope he's much close than what he has been."

10) Last season, Malik Newman made a run through March that won’t soon be forgotten. Self, while talking to the media, was asked if any players can finish the season like Malik Newman did last season:

"I hope so. I hope any of our guys could. Malik was MVP of the Big 12 Tournament and MVP of the Midwest Region. He was the hottest player in the country. So I'm hoping somebody can become that. What I see though is more of a collective effort than an individual effort."

11) Self experts have Kansas being shipped out when the NCAA Tournament kicks off next week. However, Self isn’t sure that will necessarily be the case. He talked about playing close to home for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament:

"People have said that we may not be playing close. To be honest, I don't care. But if you're a No. 3 seed, we're going to be playing close. If you're a No. 4 seed, the chances are you're probably going play close. 'Close' meaning Des Moines or Tulsa, but it's not a definite. If you're a No. 1 or No. 2 (seed), it's a lock. We've got a lot of work to do. We could certainly fall out of favor with that. Our league is basically the No. 1 league in the country top to bottom, even though people won't say that, that's what all the numbers say - even the modern numbers that we're starting to use this year. You look at a situation where we've played the hardest schedule in the country, we have more quadrant one wins then anybody, we have an opportunity to get three more quadrant one wins this week - so does everyone else in the country. It would be hard to put us too far down if we're leading the country in quadrant one wins and have played the hardest schedule. I don't really care, but I don't buy in that we're probably travelling. I think whether or not we travel will be determined on how we play this week."

12) And, if Kansas does play close to home, how important it is to get a NCAA Tournament bid in the Midwest Region and in Kansas City:

"We've been to the Sweet 16 in Kansas City and have gotten beat in the Elite Eight. Would I like that? Absolutely. But the reality of that happening, that probably won't be. You wouldn't want to put us as a No. 4 seed in Kansas City where there's a No. 1 seed, potentially. That wouldn't be fair to the No. 1 seed. I get that that's probably not going to happen. We'll see. Who knows?"

13) Lastly, Self touched on KU’s roster for what appears to be the final time this season.

"No. There's no movement and it's not going to move back. There's really no reason to ask anymore. Enough time has passed where we won't have any roster changes moving forward."