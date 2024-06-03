On Monday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self briefly addressed a group of fans at the Topeka Jayhawk Club- Otto Schnellbacher Classic. Shortly thereafter, Self met with a small group of reporters and answered several questions before making his way back to Lawrence.

JayhawkSlant.com asked Self what he likes about his current roster and, more importantly if he addressed everything that he was hoping to address after the season.

“I would like to have, I think, one more, in a perfect world,” said Self. “I think we’re better and we obviously have a little bit more depth on paper. Last year at this time, we had more depth, too. Unexpected things can obviously happen, but yes, I like our roster.

“We were fortunate to get KJ (Adams, Jr.), Juan (Dajuan Harris), and Hunt (Hunter Dickinson) to all come back,” he added.

Chris Carter (walk-on), Johnny Furphy, Kevin McCullar, Jr., Michael Jankovich (walk-on) Parker Braun, and Nicolas Timberlake have all moved on from last year's team. However, since that time, Self has added Zeke Mayo, AJ Storr, Rylan Griffen, Noah Shelby (walk-on), Rakease Passmore, Flory Bidunga, and Will Thengvall (walk-on) to the roster.

With all of the additions, does Self feel that eight players will emerge from the current group and play starter-like minutes when the season officially kicks off in November?

“I’d like one more,” said Self. “I think that, with Zach (Clemence) and Elmarko (Jackson), they are good enough to play a lot of minutes, but I would like to add a little bit more depth, to be honest with you.

“We’re still looking, but if it doesn’t work out, then it doesn’t work out,” he added. “I like where we’re at.”

As it stands right now, KU’s roster consists of Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris, Jr., Justin Cross (walk-on), Jamari McDowell, Wilder Evers (walk-on), Elmarko Jackson, Patrick Cassidy (walk-on), Dillon Wilhite (walk-on), KJ Adams, Jr., Zach Clemence, Zeke Mayo, AJ Storr, Rylan Griffen, Noah Shelby (walk-on), and Will Thengvall (walk-on).

Self, while addressing the media on Monday afternoon, was specifically asked about McDowell and Jackson.

“Not really anything, just to have a big jump, which I think they should have a big jump,” said Self when asked about Jamari McDowell and Elmarko Jackson. “Usually, I think kids show the biggest step usually after their freshman year and before their sophomore year.

“The good thing about it is, with the guys that we have on the surface, those guys won’t have to, probably, have the production moment,” he added. “Elmarko was put in a tough situation last year. He’s talented, he’s really a good prospect, and he’s going to be a terrific player, but he’d only been playing three years of basketball.”



