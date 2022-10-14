A season ago, Kansas emerged as the last team standing on the first Monday night in April after defeating North Carolina, 72-69 in the National Championship game. Fast-forward to Friday night, Late Night in the Phog, and the Jayhawks put the finishing touches on that magical run by raising their second National Championship banner under Bill Self.

“I thought it was great,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Friday night. “I thought it was great. I think it was organized and everything stayed on time. The crowd was great and, certainly, I know our players enjoyed it and I know last year's guys enjoyed it as well.

“You don’t get a chance to do that very often, so we certainly made the most of it,” he added.

On a night that featured a performance by Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, scrimmages by both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, various competitions, and a ring ceremony all in front of nearly soldout Allen Fieldhouse crowd, Self couldn’t help but reflect back on what last years team accomplished, while also looking ahead to the 2022-23 team.

“This night is to celebrate something fresh and new,” said Self. “At the same time, we’re the only school in America that gets to celebrate a national championship. Lawrence, Kansas has become the place to be. I am so excited about our five newcomers. They are all going to be really good players.

“It is so special that the last time we’ve celebrated like this is when some guy named (Mario) Chalmers made a shot from the three-point line,” he added. “Before we turn the page on what was an extraordinary run, we turn all of our attention to what is going to happen in 2022-23.”

Kansas fans were presented with the opportunity to get a closer look at the 2022-23 squad on Friday night. During a 15-minute scrimmage, the White team defeated the Blue team, 32-31. In scoring the winning basket for the White team, Jalen Wilson finished with eight points and three rebounds.

KJ Adams, Jr., added seven points and three rebounds, while Ernest Udeh, Jr., and Dajuan Harris scored six points each in the Late Night scrimmage. Joseph Yesufu added three points and MJ Rice chipped in two points in the win

In a losing effort, Michael Jankovich led the way with nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from behind the arc, while Cam Martin and Zuby Ejiofor scored six points each. Bobby Pettiford and Kyle Cuffe, Jr., rounded out the scoring for the White team with four points each.

“Jankovich,” said Self when asked if anybody stood out during the scrimmage. “I thought Jank was unbelievable. You can’t guard him. I actually thought, to me, if I was going to just say forget about who played well, I would say that Ernest (Udeh) looked like he can play above the rim and make some plays.

“I thought that was impressive,” he added. “I think Zuby (Ejiofor) is a really good athlete and can do some similar things, but I don’t know that I would say that anybody played well, other than Jank shooting the ball.”