Self talked the conference race, Trace Kelce at the game and much more. See what Self had to say word-for-word after the win over Kansas State.

Self opening comment…

Well, I thought we played pretty well. I don't think we guarded them very well the second half, because we fouled them every possession. But that's not the way that I don't think Jerome or myself would want the second half to go, because I think both teams were in the bonus with 12:00 left, or 13:00 left. And so, you can't be defensive on defense and that's when you usually foul the most.

But I actually thought we did some good things early. We shot it well early, and of course had some rhythm. And we didn't shoot it near as well the second half, and probably didn't execute as well the second half. But we did some good things. Hey, their guys are hard to guard now. Noel and Johnson are hard to guard. And Tomlin when he gets going downhill, his long strides, he's hard to stay in front of. They've got a good team, and I actually thought we did a good job for the most part. Our bench was terrific. Best our bench has been all year.

Tang said Jalen didn't get 38, Gradey didn't get 20, the other guys beat us tonight. Can you keep that going getting that help from the other guys…

Self: Well, I think unfortunately, because of injuries, it's been squeezed down. So, everybody's going to know, those nine are going to know, they're going to get a chance to get in the game more than likely, although Zach didn't at Kentucky. But when you look at our big guy, I can't remember exactly what did we get? 16 and 12 or whatever, from that position in 40 minutes. That's pretty good for us. But it wasn't KJ, because KJ was in foul trouble. So Ernest and Zach did good work.

And I thought Bobby and Joe gave us some good minutes. And MJ said he couldn't go so because of his back, so we were limited there. And of course, when Bobby tweaks his ham. And I think KJ dislocated or broke his finger, I don't know if that's what happened, but that's what I thought at the time. I mean, we were just limping home, and fortunately, we got to the finish line.

With Jalen, I think the stat is the most points by a Kansas player in a five-game stretch in the Big 12 era…

Self: Yeah, 133 is a pretty good number for a five-game stretch. And unfortunately, we go 2-3 in those five games. And he's usually scored the most points when we've labored the most offensively, which is a sign of a good player. So tonight, we were able to spread the wealth a little bit, but still he was the main guy that got us off to a good start

What's your assessment of how Bobby Pettiford has stepped up…

Self: I think our bench has done better as a whole, but Bobby's done well. I just hope his hammy's not bad, because that's a tough one to play with. But he was explosive today. He didn't shoot it from the perimeter, we got to the cup. And he's a good defender. And it may not seem like much, but with the foul trouble we played through with Gradey and Kevin and KJ, if our bench wasn't good, we don't win tonight. And so that was a good thing to see.

Has the game plan been more recently for Dajuan to attack the basket more…

Self: No question. He's got to look to score. We talk about that each and every day. He and KJ both need to look to score.

Bill, they really tried to cheat off some guys, and dare them to shoot. How important to get those other guys going out there…

Self: Well, we're going to be decent offensively, or pretty good offensively, if they have to guard five guys. I mean, let's just call like it is. And even if 'Juan misses, it's like throwing deep. There's the threat that he's going to shoot it. And Juan made the first one, and then he misses his next four, if I'm not mistaken, and then makes the last one. But I think Juan's a good (shooter). He does it in practice every day. We'll do shooting drills and he'll make more than Gradey and J-Will in shooting drills. I mean, so that's not unusual to see at all. He just needs to translate that to the game. And Kevin hadn't been able to throw in the ocean here of late, and he goes 2-3, even though he missed everything inside the arc. But he played well and rebounding the basketball. He's got to be as good a guard rebounder as there is in the country.