Bill Self said West Virginia should be in the NCAA tournament, what it means to win close games, the latest on injuries, who will talk at Senior Night and much more.

But I know you can't play like that every possession, but we didn't come close to assimilating that early in the game. So, a lot of things we can get better from in this game. And fortunately, we can do some learning through winning as opposed to learning through losing. And at this time of year, you want to try to avoid that as much as possible. All in all it was a good day, but certainly not a well-played game by us. Give West Virginia all the credit on that.

I thought Juan was great. I thought Kevin was great. I thought everybody else just kind of pieced it together. The bench played 11 minutes the first half and had six turnovers. We charged six times. We didn't do a lot of things right. Our ball and body movement wasn't as good and our energy defensively was at its best there on the last possession.

We won the game. Happy we won. We probably needed to be humbled a little bit. We got humbled today and still won. We screwed up the last possession, obviously, or multiple times. We gave up the uncontested layup with no time left on the shot clock. You throw it in, and you turn it over and Gradey, he's better than that. But just not being strong and everything. I would like to think that if Juan was in the game, we'd probably do a better job of getting him the ball and maybe not have to throw it into another, but still you got to be able to make the play. But I told our guys after the game, I'm happy we won, but if that was a second round NCAA tournament game, our season would be over. That's going to be an eight-nine game, which will be someone comparable to West Virginia and we'd be going home. So hopefully we can learn from that.

What do you know about Dajuan and KJ. were those just cramps or what?

Self: No, no, Juan wasn't. They fell on his foot. Jaun's tough and for him to say he can't go back in, that's obviously a big deal. He said he could probably play if it's overtime. And I'm like, "Three minutes is going to make a huge difference?" So, if he could play an overtime, why couldn't you play now? So that tells me he was hurt. We'll probably give him a couple days off and hope he's able to go on Tuesday. And Joe and Bobby both have that 72 or 96 hour stomach flu going around, you become violently ill.

And so, we were lucky that they played today because that was not the game plan. We were thinking maybe not even either one of them play. We were lucky even though didn't do a lot, but we stole a few minutes for them. But KJ was just a cramp. So other than Juan, I think we got through it okay.

When it doesn't go well, you can still piece it together. How important is that?

Self: Yeah, I think we're getting that. We didn't play well at TCU offensively and still won the game. And it was different though. We won the game, and we were really good defensively. We did win the game and wasn’t really good defensively today. And obviously they were much quicker to the ball, rebounding it looked like to me. We were stuck in quicksand there for a period of time in the second half and when we get a seven-point lead or whatever, we'd find a way to give it right back to them. So, it's strange. They took the lead, I think, one time in the second half, like 42-41 or something like that. And other than that, we had the lead the whole time. So at least we played with the little lead, but it was never comfortable.

Every starter in double digits. What does that say about how your first five is playing right now or how your bench is playing?

Self: It's misleading. Okay. Just so you know, the bench didn't play today, so the starters should score more points. So, it's misleading. We didn't play as well today. And the reason the bench didn't play, West Virginia played small. So, you had the first time we sub Ernest in, Mitchell steps out and makes a three because that was what they were going to play to. So, we couldn't play the bench. And then those other two have been sick. We didn't really have any options but to play our starters. We did enough good things, but we didn't do near as many as we need to do moving forward.

Jalen said that he was really trying hard to stay in front of that guy who traveled on the last play of the game. What did you see on that play from Jalen's defense?

Self: What I saw, and I'd have to go back and watch it because I can't see it in real time and actually study, but what I saw, I saw five guys really guarding. I saw Jalen doing a great job, but I also saw Jalen doing a great job in that possession, which makes me wonder, why don't we do more great jobs in other possessions? That's what I saw. I think sometimes in basketball or in sports... I remember doing this with Dok. Okay, Dok, we’ve got to run down and back twice, but you got to make it in 17 seconds and if you don't, the whole team runs. Well, he runs it in 16 and the players start laughing because... And he's going, "Why?"

And I said, "You screwed up. He showed him how fast you are. Now he's going to expect you to run that hard all the time." So that's what I see in that last possession. We're capable of being better than what we were today because he was really good there at the end.

What was special about Kevin McCullar and his defense…

Self: He's a good defender. Now, I thought Stevenson got him a couple times today, but he and Juan collectively are good defensively and they're our best two defenders. And he did a great job when Mitchell was trying to post him there at the end and when we were switching five and he ended up taking his ball. But I know Kevin banked it in and that was luck. But he's making a lot of winning plays for us right now.

Does West Virginia deserve a bid…

Self: Well, you guys saw them play today. Does that look like an NCAA tournament team to you? And the answer is an emphatic yes. They're good and the league's just really hard. The league is really hard and they're really good. And the thing about it is with Johnson, when we played Johnson the first time he was hurting and didn't play. He makes a huge difference because he's so fast. And I don't know if you know, we couldn't even run plays because he would deflect a pass or play between Juan and where the next pass is going, where you couldn't throw it, so your play's dead because obviously he's totally disrupted it already. He's really good. And Mitchell had a great game and of course Stevenson could score with the best of them.

Were there any special things said with you and Huggins today, before or after the game?

Self: Special would be a little bit of a reach, I think. He asked me if I had any shine and I said, "No, they only make that in West Virginia." Hugs is great. And he had his team ready to play today, there's no doubt about that. But that's an NCAA tournament team.

Is the team more confident when Juan is scoring…

Self: Well, we're a better team when Juan scores a basketball, but I don't think we played like a loose team today. But yeah, we're obviously much better when he's looking to score. And the way they guard it, they squeeze ball screens and went under, they dared him to beat him, and he didn't. So that was fun to see him be aggressive like that.

Big picture, you could tie for the league title on Tuesday. What do you think of the fact you guys are right there?

Self: Well, we got some help today. I'm not going to leave out of here being negative. I'm leaving out of here thinking we're fortunate we won, and we can be humbled enough that we can get better from it. I heard Vitale say today that this was the best league in NCAA college basketball the last 20 years. He said it. Now I don't always agree with what Dick says, but I actually agree with that. That's a pretty bold statement.

And to think after losing what we lost, that you could come in here and have a chance to control your own destiny and win a league championship at home, at least clinch a tie, to me that's pretty special. So, I certainly hope that we prepare in a way that, and the fans appreciate how hard that's been on our guys and what a good level and high level they played at for the most part all year long.

Do you know who will give speeches Tuesday yet?

Self: Yes. Kevin and Jalen. Those are the only two. We got six good seniors, but those are only two that it impacts right now.



