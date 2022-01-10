Bill Self previews Iowa State, talks Tristan Enaruna and more

After falling short to Texas Tech this past weekend, Kansas will be returning home to Allen Fieldhouse to host Iowa State as KU head coach Bill Self looks to get his Jayhawks back in the win column. T.J. Otzelberger’s Cyclones will ride into Tuesday night holding the No. 15 spot in the AP Top 25, fresh off a tough loss to the unranked Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, OK. Iowa State entered its conference schedule with a 12-0 record and has grabbed some national attention so far during Otzelberger’s first season as head coach. “TJ has done great,” Self said. “He deserved the gig. He’s earned his way through it. I’ve known him quite a while as an assistant. He’s done great and the way he’s done is with an attitude and aggressive mindset and attack mode in everything they’re doing. He should be considered for National Coach of the Year.” Looking to respond from the close loss to Texas Tech, Self says his group wasn’t playing up to their full potential against the Red Raiders, despite having Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson shoot 9-14 from behind the arc. “I think from the jump, Texas Tech was obviously the more aggressive, the more amped up, and the more competitive team,” Self said. “There were a lot of things we did not do well at all, primarily on the defensive and rebounding. I think we’re capable of doing much better.”

The ISU defense will be another true test

Getting a taste of the high-pace, in-your-face defensive formula against the Red Raiders, Kansas will be in for a similar challenge Tuesday night with the Cyclones. Self placed Iowa State’s defense in the same camp as what he witnessed over the weekend in Lubbock, TX. “It’s good, it’s right there with Texas Tech,” Self said. “They keep it on the side.” Iowa State is 13th in the country in points allowed (58.4) and is considered by Self to be one of the best defenses in college basketball right now. “They play so hard. I think Texas Tech’s defense is terrific and I think Iowa State’s is right there with them,” Self said. “There’s more than this in our league but you could say Iowa State, Baylor, and Texas Tech, and there’s more, but you could say there’s maybe 10 of the elite defense in America right there.” Discussing some of his own defensive thoughts, Self says there’s a handful of areas he’s wanting to clean up. “I have multiple concerns,” Self said. “My biggest concern would probably be being disciplined enough to finish possessions. My concern would probably be defensive rebounding and our inability to this point to retrieve the majority of the 50/50 balls.” Self is looking for his tall names to get physical and start turning those numbers back in the right direction. “It’s always been a given here if it’s a 50/50 ball we’ll get 70% of them, that’s been a given,” Self said. “If you look at our team, other than (Christian Braun), who is the great 50/50 ball guy? A big reason why we will get good defensively is if we can start being more active.”

Self's proud of Tristan Enaruna