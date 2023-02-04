Bill Self met with the media to give his thoughts and we have everything the Jayhawks head coach to say after falling to 6-4 in league play.

The Jayhawks fell behind early and never threatened for much of the game in a loss on the road to Iowa State.

Self: Yeah. Well, we're beat up. I tried to keep Juan out. We play Monday, and Bobby couldn't go today. He was out there but he never pushed off or did anything. And so, yeah. We're beat up. And Zach has a bruised knee even though they don't think it's significant, but they think it's certainly going to be out for an extended period of time. We don't know what that is, if it's a week or two weeks or whatnot. We'll know more probably tomorrow. So yeah, we're a beat-up team, but the core players, for the most part, are still intact, so those core players have got to perform and play better. And today we only had one guy play well at all, and that was obviously Jalen.

Self: Well, you could say that we shouldn't be that close, but you can also make a case in point that if Gradey makes a couple of the open looks he gets, that it could be a lot closer or we could even have the lead. But to be honest with you, to your point, we were fortunate to only be down two at the seven-minute mark or whatever it was. And then obviously, we didn't finish the half well at all.

When you have that kind of start and you get it to 20-18 what's the message there…

Believe it or not, I actually thought we had some good possessions early and missed a lot of shots, but after that we didn't have very many good possessions. So yeah, they were better from start to finish.

Self: What's that? Three out of four, or four out of five? Something like that. But yeah, we weren't very good early, middle, or late. I thought Iowa State defended us perfectly. They were much better in guarding a short row ball screen defense and made an adjustment there. And I thought our defense was very lackluster and not a lot of energy at all. We did nothing to make them play bad, and they did some things to make us play bad.

What does the next day or two look like…

Self: I hadn't even thought about the next day or two. I'm just trying to figure out how I can hurry up and get back and eat my chicken finger sandwich right now. So that's about the best thing that's happened to me today. And it's really good. Just so you guys know, melted cheese, I like it. But we'll have to practice and go over some stuff tomorrow, but obviously short turnaround with Texas on Monday.

How hard is it for Jalen to not get help on days like this, scoring…

Self: As a typical, us played poorly and Jaylen tried to carry us. It's not a formula for success with us. You guys have heard me say that we need balance from our starting five, and when one guy has to feel like he's got to go do it all on his own, it crashes the offense. But we have to do that, or he wouldn't be able to score the ball because there's such poor ball and body movement. So, it's not a formula for success at all. If we could just bottle how we play the first possession of the second half, we would probably be a much better team. But we don't have that ball and body movement consistently like we do then.

Tamin Lipsey flirting with a triple double…

Self: Yeah, he was good. Well, I don't know him personally, but he's a great loose ball guy and he's the best offensive rebound for a point guard I've seen, and that was part of the scout. I mean, the dude has a knack for getting 50/50 balls off the glass and, of course, he got four of them on us today. He whipped us four times, so I really like him. Looking back now, we tried to guard it a little differently. We tried to guard it with Kevin on him so that way we could switch the ball screen early, and that way we could keep Juan on Kalscheur because we knew if we switched with Juan on Lipsey, then they would roll him down to the post. None of that stuff worked today at all.

What did Iowa State do to keep Gradey from getting in a groove…

Self: Well, it was a rough day for our whole bunch. But yeah, Grady didn't have one of his better games at all. I think that a lot of times we let offense affect other parts of our game and he didn't get a lot of great looks. But of the six he got, they were pretty good looks, pretty wide open. And for him, h’se got a quick release. So yeah, I think Iowa State just was really locked in and did a great job defensively. A lot of times they switched back cuts. Today they just switched back cuts near as much and they kind of stayed with him and did a really good job on him.

Early thoughts on Texas, what you do know…

Self: I really don't know a lot. I've seen them play a lot, super athletic, as athletic as any team in our league. Probably not going to play against four better athletes on the perimeter than what Texas has in America. Fast and of course Carr's having an All-American type of year and they have balance too. So you guys are real familiar with one of their guards, so they got a really good team. It'll take a really big effort on our part.

Texas lost their head coach and what can you say about that and their resolve…

Self: Well, first of all, I think their talent level is definitely top 10 talent level, without question, maybe top five. But those kids have rallied around a situation and of course rallied around Coach Terry in a way that you'd expect winners to do. So that's one thing about teams that are real committed.

I can look at them and I can look at Iowa State this way too. They've rallied around TJ the two years he's been here. They've done a phenomenal job. You see their players rally around the situation because they know it's not easy. And a lot of times when it's not easy, it kind of brings everybody together more. They've certainly done that.

What did you think of the 11:00 a.m. start….

Well, the 11 o'clock start didn't have anything to do with the game. Even though we preached our guys for days, every team wakes up early and we didn't do that. But I'm sure a lot of that was just Iowa State. But I don't want to, until I watched the tape, I don't want to be negative.



