No. 23 Kansas (18-9; 9-7) dominated Oklahoma State, 96-64, on Saturday. In the convincing win, the Jayhawks were led by Hunter Dickinson (16), Zeke Mayo (15), David Coit (15), and Dajuan Harris. Rylan Griffen added nine points and freshman big man Flory Bidunga added six points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks.

Shortly after the game, Bill Self, Rylan Griffen, David Coit, and Flory Bidunga talked about the win over Oklahoma State and more.