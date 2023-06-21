On Thursday night, Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson are set to become the 28th and 29th players drafted after ending their college careers with Bill Self as their coach at Kansas. Since Self has seen his players go as high as No.1 and had players disappointed in their position, he has seen a lot happen on draft night. That experience leads him to his take on the draft:

“Going to the right place, going where somebody that wants you is far more important than getting drafted a little bit higher,” Self said. “Look at Christian Braun for instance, it’s going to pay off for him.”

Braun was picked at No. 21 overall by the Nuggets and shined in his role on the way to an NBA championship. Self also cited Ochai Agbaji having a good situation for his rookie year, as he started in 22 games for the Utah Jazz.

Self stated that he would be in the green room with Dick, and that Wilson planned on making the trip to New York as well.

As the draft inches closer, Self has had talks with various general managers throughout the league about the players he’s coached. He mentioned that the conversations about Dick have gone well with a large pool of teams.

“I'm not gonna make any bold predictions, but it's been very positive that people like Grady a lot,” Self said. They like him all throughout the lottery, not just at the end.”

While there are several potential landing spots for him, and a trade could alter things drastically, the Orlando Magic look like the most likely landing spot as it stands right now. They hold the No.6 and No.11 picks and are in need of shooting threats. However, that is not to say that Dick couldn’t be taken anywhere between the Magic picks or anytime after.

When Self recruited Dick to come to Kansas, he never thought he could be an NBA Lottery pick after just one year. However, it was the game against Duke early in the season that opened his eyes to the high probability of that happening Thursday night.

“After the Duke game in [Indianapolis], I don't think anybody in our program even anticipated that there was a chance that he would come back. Self said. “I think everybody thought he would leave.”

That game against Duke saw Dick take over the late stages of the game after struggling throughout. His three field goals at the end of the game put Kansas ahead for good, opening the eyes of many that night.

Self compared Dick’s game versus Duke to Ben McLemore’s performance at Ohio State in December of 2012 where he dropped 22 points in the road win. McLemore went on to be drafted No.7 overall after just one season of play at Kansas.

“We played Ohio State and it's like, ‘oh, he went from a two year guy to a for sure top 10 pick.’” Self said. “It happened that fast and certainly I kind of felt the same thing with Gradey”

Wilson looks forward to hearing his name called later in the night than Dick, but Self has heard positive things about him as well.

“He’s had impressive workouts,” Self said. You know, I've talked to some teams that said, he’s shot it as well as anyone that rolled through there.”

Self has reminded both players plenty that their roles will be smaller in the NBA, and that “After you've done your press conferences and all this stuff, now it all comes down to get down to business because nobody here's where you get drafted or when you get drafted.”

Despite that, Self is excited to be in attendance with his players for their “life-altering moment.”

“It’ll be a special night,” Self said.

The draft begins on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN and ABC.