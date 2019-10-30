Bill Self talks Dotson, Moss, Garrett, starting 5 against PSU, and more
While meeting with the media late on Wednesday afternoon, Bill Self provided updates on Devon Dotson and Isaiah Moss, talked about Marcus Garrett playing on the ball, his starting five for tomorrow...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news