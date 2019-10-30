News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 17:03:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Bill Self talks Dotson, Moss, Garrett, starting 5 against PSU, and more

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

While meeting with the media late on Wednesday afternoon, Bill Self provided updates on Devon Dotson and Isaiah Moss, talked about Marcus Garrett playing on the ball, his starting five for tomorrow...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}