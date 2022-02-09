Bill Self talks Remy Martin's estimated return and more
When Oklahoma comes to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Remy Martin will have missed 2 weeks of basketball. The super senior has been battling a knee injury that's kept him from rejoining the Kansas (19-4, 8-2 Big 12) roster.
Sophomore(s) Dajuan Harris and Joseph Yesufu have filled the void since Martin left action, each posting 8 points in the road loss to Texas Monday night.
Martin's return still appears to be on a week-by-week basis, according to KU coach Bill Self on the weekly Hawk Talk program Tuesday evening.
"We'll reevaluate him again next week," Self said. "But we've already made the decision on what we're going to do the rest of the week."
Self also gave his envisioned timeline for Martin's return: he's looking for the veteran ballplayer to add a key element come tournament-time.
"If he could be full speed going into a week before the Big 12 (tourney) and you still have another week to practice before the NCAA Tournament... that's fairly realistic," Self said. "We could have a better team going into the tournament than anybody's seen all year, that would be the hope that I would have."
Yesufu has been seeing valuable minutes in Martin's place over the past two weeks and is becoming a recurring character. Concerned with handing some of the duties back to Martin, Self wants to give senior Ochai Agbaji a break on the floor when the super senior returns.
"We need Joe (Yesufu) to play because we can't play Ochai 40 minutes," Self said.
"We can't play these other guys 40 minutes, so we need Joe (Yesufu) to do what he's doing in addition to Remy being back. If (Christian Braun) were to get hurt, and Jalen Coleman-Lands came in and played well, I don't think (Braun's) worried about a guy taking his minutes and that's how I feel about Remy."
Self's witnessed Martin's challenging path during his hiatus and said it's weighing heavily on the former Arizona State point guard. Martin played 14 minutes in his most recent showing against Kentucky on Jan. 29, posting 5 points and 1 rebound.
"I talked to him in last night when everybody went out to warmups," Self said. "He's frustrated, he said 'Nobody's seen me play since I've been here.'"
After watching the road loss in Austin from courtside, Martin ended up irritating his knee once again when Texas fans stormed the floor following the win over the Jayhawks in the final second(s).
"Last night the court got rushed," Self said. "I'm not going to complain about that at all. It was a good win for them and all that stuff. But they (security) weren't prepared for the court (to be) rushed. I don't know if you noticed on TV, they kind of didn't have any idea where we were supposed to go."
"But Remy got bumped and hurt his knee," he added. "It's something that's minor. I mean he wasn't rushed, it was just bumped, you know a guy bumps up against the side of your knee and you get that bruise, and that injuries it. Now does that set him back longer? I don't think that but it's just so tender for him right now."
Despite being held back physically, Martin's still finding ways to contribute. Self shared some of the things he's doing behind the scenes to keep himself involved with the group each day, specifically working with teammate Yesufu.
"It's really positive how good he is on the bench," Self said. "He's really a bright kid. He's very smart and talks guys through things. And I think he's been very helpful, especially with Joe (Yesufu) as much as anybody else because he really wants Joe to be successful."