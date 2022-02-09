Bill Self talks Remy Martin's estimated return and more

When Oklahoma comes to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Remy Martin will have missed 2 weeks of basketball. The super senior has been battling a knee injury that's kept him from rejoining the Kansas (19-4, 8-2 Big 12) roster.

Sophomore(s) Dajuan Harris and Joseph Yesufu have filled the void since Martin left action, each posting 8 points in the road loss to Texas Monday night.

Martin's return still appears to be on a week-by-week basis, according to KU coach Bill Self on the weekly Hawk Talk program Tuesday evening.

"We'll reevaluate him again next week," Self said. "But we've already made the decision on what we're going to do the rest of the week."

Self also gave his envisioned timeline for Martin's return: he's looking for the veteran ballplayer to add a key element come tournament-time.

"If he could be full speed going into a week before the Big 12 (tourney) and you still have another week to practice before the NCAA Tournament... that's fairly realistic," Self said. "We could have a better team going into the tournament than anybody's seen all year, that would be the hope that I would have."

Yesufu has been seeing valuable minutes in Martin's place over the past two weeks and is becoming a recurring character. Concerned with handing some of the duties back to Martin, Self wants to give senior Ochai Agbaji a break on the floor when the super senior returns.

"We need Joe (Yesufu) to play because we can't play Ochai 40 minutes," Self said.

"We can't play these other guys 40 minutes, so we need Joe (Yesufu) to do what he's doing in addition to Remy being back. If (Christian Braun) were to get hurt, and Jalen Coleman-Lands came in and played well, I don't think (Braun's) worried about a guy taking his minutes and that's how I feel about Remy."