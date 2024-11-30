Published Nov 30, 2024
Bill Self talks win over Furman, the play of KJ Adams, and more
Behind 22 points from KJ Adams, and 10 points each from Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo, No. 1 Kansas rolled past Furman, 86-51. During his postgame press conference, Bill Self touched on a number of topics, including the play of KJ Adams.

