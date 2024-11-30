Bill Self talks win over Furman, the play of KJ Adams, and more

Behind 22 points from KJ Adams, and 10 points each from Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo, No. 1 Kansas rolled past Furman, 86-51. During his postgame press conference, Bill Self touched on a number of topics, including the play of KJ Adams.
Behind 22 points from KJ Adams, and 10 points each from Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo, No. 1 Kansas rolled past Furman, 86-51. During his postgame press conference, Bill Self touched on a number of topics, including the play of KJ Adams.
On Friday afternoon, Zeke Mayo talked about facing Furman on Saturday and more.
To get a closer look at Saturday's game, we spoke with Zach Smith, who covers the Baylor football program.
Come inside for our Baylor preview including staff predictions, game notes, depth charts and more info on the game.
Trey Brown had a good list of early offers and committed to Kansas after his recent visit to the area.
Defensive back Trey Brown committed to Kansas after his visit last weekend. We have the breakdown and what it means.
On Friday afternoon, Zeke Mayo talked about facing Furman on Saturday and more.
To get a closer look at Saturday's game, we spoke with Zach Smith, who covers the Baylor football program.
Come inside for our Baylor preview including staff predictions, game notes, depth charts and more info on the game.