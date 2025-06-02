Bill Self: "We are going to hire KJ Adams in some capacity"

Bill Self said Kansas plans to hire KJ Adams in come capacity (Photo by USATodaySportsImages.com)

Bill Self arrived in Topeka early on Monday afternoon for the Otto Schnellbacher Classic (Topeka Jayhawk Club Golf Tournament). Before addressing those fans in attendance, Self met with a small group of reporters before the official start of the event. Self, while talking to the media, said KJ Adams will join the coaching staff in some capacity next season. “He went home and he's not coming back until next week,” said Self when asked about KJ Adams on Monday. “He’s doing fine. I think he's in a boot and has like one or two more weeks in a boot, but the doctors say he's progressing great, but it's still going to be a year before he's able to do too much. “Yeah, we're going to hire him in some capacity,” he added. “KJ is going to be part of our staff next year, and whatever capacity that is, I don't know from a title standpoint yet, but whatever it is to allow him to stick around and be at practice every day and also work on rehabbing.” Adams, the 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward from Austin, Texas, suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the second half of KU's NCAA Tournament loss to Arkansas. According to some reports, it could be well over a year before he returns to the court. Until he’s ready to return to the court 100% healthy, Adams will spend his time as a member of Self’s staff at the University of Kansas. While Adams has played his final game at the University of Kansas, an entire group of newcomers arrived in Lawrence last week and over the weekend. With four returners and seven newcomers on campus, Self said everybody, for the most part, is healthy and practicing. “Well, yeah, I mean I hope everybody's healthy,” said Self. “I don't have a crystal ball, but the kids that have been nicked up, Elmarko (Jackson) and Bryson (Tiller), Elmarko is 100% and Bryson has been cleared to resume basketball activity, but probably won't be 100% full speed until close to July 1. “But yeah, we should be good to go with everybody,” he added.

Darryn Peterson is a special talent that doesn't come around often (Photo by USATodaySportsImages.com)

The biggest addition for Bill Self and the Jayhawks arrived last week. Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from Canton, Ohio, arrived in Lawrence, Kan., with the highest of expectations. Peterson, who made the move to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., for his senior season, has cemented himself as the No. 1-ranked player in the 2025 class in the eyes of many. Just how good was Peterson this past season? In leading Prolific Prep to an overall record of 36-5, he averaged 30.4 points, 7.1 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. Offensively, Peterson shot 52.0% from the field, 44% from behind the arc, and 86% from the free-throw line. Peterson also guided Prolific Prep to the Grind Session World Championship. Prolific Prep lost in the National Semifinals (Chipotle Nationals) and finished the season as the No. 3-ranked team in the country. Lastly, Peterson was named the Co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American game. “Well, when you say see him every day, they've been here since Saturday, so I have seen him the last three days,” said Self. “You're right. So, oh, it's great. It's not very often do you have a chance to coach a generational type talent, and he is that. So I'm excited about it. But what impresses me as much about him as anything is that he wants to be a player, and he'll be your hardest worker, and all the things that go along to what a leader should look like.” When looking to the 2025-26 season, Kansas welcomes back just four returners from last season. Of those four returners, Jamari McDowell (redshirt), Elmarko Jackson (redshirt due to injury), Flory Bidunga, and Bryson Tiller (redshirt after joining at semester), just one player, Bidunga, played significant minutes. Self, while addressing the media in Topeka, talked about the expectations of each when looking to next season.