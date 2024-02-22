While addressing the media on Thursday, Bill Self talked about the week off and the status of Kevin McCullar, Jr., with Texas coming to town.

Since defeating Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Kansas has had the week off to get healthy and prepare for Texas on Saturday. Bill Self, on Thursday afternoon, talked about preparing for the Longhorns during the week off.

“It’s too early to say because we took Sunday off,” said Self. “We practiced Monday and Tuesday and then we took off. Probably today and tomorrow will be more of our Texas prep. You know, hopefully, the guys are getting their legs back under them.”

Kevin McCullar, Jr., after missing back-to-back games, returned to the court against Oklahoma. After tweaking his knee against the Sooners, it’s unknown if McCullar, Jr., will take the court against Texas on Saturday.

“No, I do not know,” said Self when asked if Kevin McCullar, Jr., would pay on Saturday. “He hasn't done anything yet this week, so we'll probably wait and see if he's able to do anything today. Today will probably determine if he plays on Saturday as much as anything. But I probably won't tell you guys.”

Playing host to Texas on Saturday, Kansas will enter the day two games back of Houston in the Big 12 standings. With back-to-back home games looming, Texas and BYU, the Jayhawks simply can’t afford to slip up at home.

Kansas will close out the home schedule against Texas, BYU, and Kansas State, while hitting the road at Baylor and Houston.

“I think in our situation, holding serve at home is really important,” said Self. “We don't have any margin for error, but I'm not looking at it the way that maybe some people are looking at it. I'm looking at, hey, let's try to win one game at a time and we can't control what other people do and whatever happens, happens. But as long as we take care of our business, we got a chance to have a really good year in our league.

“Now, whether or not that means having a chance to play for anything of the highest stakes against Houston, that remains to be seen,” he added. “We better go 4-0 if we're going to do that, but the best way to win them all is to win the first one. If you don't win the first one, that certainly eliminates all those desires. We’re just worried about Texas.”