Bill Self: "We've got some pep in our step."
Before making his way inside the team hotel on Tuesday evening, Bill Self spoke to the media and touched on several topics.
“It was a pretty easy flight,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Tuesday evening. “Everything is fine and everything is on time. We’re happy to be here and we’re happy to be in Fort Worth. We’re enjoying this beautiful weather.”
Kansas backed up its Big 12 regular-season championship by winning the Big 12 Tournament last week at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. During the three-day event, Self’s squad defeated West Virginia, TCU, and Texas Tech in the championship game.
Self, on Tuesday evening, talked about what the last couple of days have been like for Kansas.
“We did a walkthrough yesterday,” said Self. “We were just trying to tighten up a few things through a walkthrough. Today, we had a hard practice. Today we practiced for about one and a half hours. Everybody participated, but Mitch (Lightfoot) was limited. He was very, very limited, so it's still a day-to-day deal.
“He’s showing great progress,” he added.
Self, who indicated that the team would get together for a nice dinner at some point tonight, isn’t exactly sure when a decision about Lightfoot, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Gilbert, Ariz., will be made.
According to Self, Lightfoot would have been unavailable had Kansas played tonight, but he’s hoping that Lightfoot will be ready to go by the time Kansas takes the court at 8:57 p.m. Central time on Thursday night.
“Yes, he's day-to-day,” said Self when asked if Lightfoot will be ready to play on Thursday. “From what Bill Cowgill and what the docs and what Mitch tell me, is that he’s going to do everything he possibly can to play. I know Mitch, you know, six years, you’re not going to sit out your last tournament.
“The question is, not if he plays, I think moving forward, the question is, will he be healthy enough to play on Thursday,” he added. “We’re not going to put him out there if he’s in jeopardy. We’ll just wait and see how he feels. If we played today, he wouldn’t have played. He’s made such good progress each day, so we can’t understand and he thinks he’ll be ready to go by Thursday.”
Coming off an impressive showing in Kansas City, Self made it clear that Kansas is very much looking forward to the opening of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. The Jayhawks, in earning the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, enter the tournament with an overall record of 28-6 and winners of five straight (TCU, Texas, West Virginia, TCU, and Texas Tech).
“I think they are feeling great,” said Self. “We’ve got some pep in our step after Kansas City and watching the selection show. Just like everybody else, even though it’s a short season, it's by far the most important season. That season can last all of 40 minutes or it can run and last for three weeks, if you get lucky.
“Our guys are excited and light on their feet right now,” he added.