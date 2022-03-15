Bill Self: "We've got some pep in our step."

Before making his way inside the team hotel on Tuesday evening, Bill Self spoke to the media and touched on several topics.

“It was a pretty easy flight,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Tuesday evening. “Everything is fine and everything is on time. We’re happy to be here and we’re happy to be in Fort Worth. We’re enjoying this beautiful weather.”

Kansas backed up its Big 12 regular-season championship by winning the Big 12 Tournament last week at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. During the three-day event, Self’s squad defeated West Virginia, TCU, and Texas Tech in the championship game.

Self, on Tuesday evening, talked about what the last couple of days have been like for Kansas.

“We did a walkthrough yesterday,” said Self. “We were just trying to tighten up a few things through a walkthrough. Today, we had a hard practice. Today we practiced for about one and a half hours. Everybody participated, but Mitch (Lightfoot) was limited. He was very, very limited, so it's still a day-to-day deal.

“He’s showing great progress,” he added.

Self, who indicated that the team would get together for a nice dinner at some point tonight, isn’t exactly sure when a decision about Lightfoot, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Gilbert, Ariz., will be made.

According to Self, Lightfoot would have been unavailable had Kansas played tonight, but he’s hoping that Lightfoot will be ready to go by the time Kansas takes the court at 8:57 p.m. Central time on Thursday night.



