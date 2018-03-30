San Antonio -- Billy Preston’s career at the University of Kansas ended before it ever had a chance to get started.

Big things were expected from Billy Preston, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. The No. 11 ranked player in the 2017 class, Preston was KU’s most heralded signee in the class and, without question, was viewed as a key component heading into the season.

However, Preston was suspended for the season opener against Tennessee State for a violation of team rules. According to Self, Preston missed curfew on Thursday night and also did not attend class on Friday.

Preston, not surprisingly, was very much looking forward to making his debut against Kentucky on November 15, but an incident that occurred in Lawrence that weekend (Saturday) prevented him from seeing his first action of the regular season.

“On Saturday, Billy was involved in a single-vehicle incident on-campus,” said Self. “There were no injuries but Billy’s car sustained damage. After I learned about the incident, I reported it to our administration. The administration determined that we needed a clearer financial picture specific to the vehicle, we decided to hold him out of tonight’s game and will continue to do that until the review is complete.

“Billy was informed right before our pre-game meal,” he added. "Needless to say, he was disappointed and crushed. He was very excited to make his KU debut. We hope to have the situation resolved as soon as possible.”

Throughout the process, Self remained hopeful that a positive ruling would be reached, but those hopes were dashed on Saturday, January 20, 2018 when news broke that Preston had signed a contact with BC Ikogea of Bosnia, the club announced.

“We are honored to have such a tremendous talent in our organization,” the team said in a release. “We were watching his situation closely and reached out to his family to show interest and ultimately reached an Agreement with the family Attorney in California on a contract for the rest of the season. We know Billy is an NBA prospect so we will do our best to continue his development to help him excel for our club and fulfill his goal which is to be an NBA star in the near future.”



