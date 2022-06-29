Blake Herold stand out at camp, plans a trip to Kansas

Herold seems to have learned the defensive end position quickly or at least he is showing college coaches he has the potential.

“Just being able to rush a quarterback's a lot different and I mean, it's pretty fun now that I get to do it, but it's a big switch from what I have been doing.”

“I was an outside backer, so I would be three by three off the last guy on the line of scrimmage,” Herold said. “I would be standing up dropping into coverage in the flats, almost every play. So, now I'd be putting my hand in the ground, rushing the quarterback and getting stops and stuff.

Blake Herold was one of the players who stood out at the Jayhawks Friday Night Lights camp. The defensive end from Iowa is learning a new position and he caught the attention of the Kansas coaching staff.

Those were the only camps he has been to until he participated in the KU camp.

“I think I did pretty good for having a bum shoulder from one of my other camps,” he said. “I think I tweaked it. So, I did what I could, but with my shoulder and not ever having experience at d-line, it's a new position. I’m still learning moves and stuff like that. It's good to catch on quick and I think I'm doing pretty good for the little experience that I have.”

Herold runs well and what makes him more attractive to college coaches is coming in at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds.

During the Kansas camp he worked with Jim Panagos and others on staff.

“Coach was pretty hyped up and it was good to get going and stretching and stuff like that,” he said. “And then I like the way Coach Panagos coaches. I like his philosophies and stuff. He's not going to scream at you because he thinks it's not going to do anything. He's going to keep repeating it and letting you go over the motions and stuff like that. And having you really learn hands on and stuff.”

The recruiting has picked up once Herold attended camps and coaches could see him perform. Since everything is new, he wants to learn more about the schools and be patient.

“I just try to explore as many options as I can, honestly,” he said. “I'm going to rack up the offers, but just to keep feeling out all these other schools and just seeing what everyone has to offer. And see where the best fit is going to be at.”

Herold said the Power Five interest has come from Kansas and Kansas State. He plans to take another visit to Lawrence.

“I'm just going to keep working with my team and keep getting better,” he said. “I want to keep building the relationships with coaches and try to make it to other camps. Whenever the dead period is over, I plan to go back out to Kansas.”