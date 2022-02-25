Bobby Pettiford has Season-Ending Surgery

Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self announced that freshman guard Bobby Pettiford underwent season-ending surgery Thursday.

“Bobby had successful surgery to repair a core muscle in his pelvic area that has hampered him since this past fall,” Self said. “In these last couple of weeks, it’s become apparent it was best to go ahead and have the surgery now. Bobby should return to basketball activities in four to six weeks.”

Pettiford played in 14 games in 2021-22, including six Big 12 contests. The Durham, North Carolina, point guard averaged 8.0 minutes, 1.4 points, and 0.9 assists per contest. Offensively, Pettiford shot 53.3 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the free-throw line.

In 2020-21, Pettiford helped South Granville High School to a 12-4 record, averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game under coach Jake Wohlfeil. A native of Durham, North Carolina, Pettiford’s performance earned him N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-State honors and he was also named to the North Carolina roster for the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Game. Due to health concerns associated with COVID-19, the 2021 Carolina Classic All-Star Game was canceled.

Pettiford is South Granville’s all-time leader in scoring with 1,944 career points, assists (615), and steals (288). In 2019-20, he set the school season records in points (677), assists (230), and steals (95). While at South Granville, Pettiford was part of two conference championships, two conference tournament titles, two conference player of the year awards, and a school-record 79 wins.

As a junior Pettiford earned all-state honors where he averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 steals in helping South Granville to a 30-1 record and the NCHSSAA Class 2A state semifinals. His sophomore year he averaged 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.3 steals.

Pettiford, the No. 126 ranked player in the 2021 class, originally signed with Louisville. However, when assistant Dino Gaudio wasn’t retained, Pettiford, a three-star prospect, ultimately made the decision to look elsewhere.

Shortly after signing with Kansas, Bill Self had this to say about Pettiford.

“We were very fortunate when Bobby opened up his recruitment last month," said Self back on April 16, 2021. "He became a priority immediately. We feel Bobby has a tremendous future, great upside and will make an immediate impact for us. His work ethic and drive are something I think every program hopes every player has.”