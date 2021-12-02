Bobby Pettiford reflects on Orlando, looking forward to St. John's

Packing up for his second trip to New York City in nearly a month, freshman Bobby Pettiford is getting valuable experience early in his college career, having just returned from the ESPN Events Invitational over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The first-year guard posted 11 minutes on the floor vs. Iona this past Sunday after only recording light time in the Jayhawks’ first loss of the season to Dayton.

Looking to step things up defensively with the Red Storm Friday, Pettiford says protecting the lane has been a key emphasis from coach Bill Self at practice.

“At practice yesterday, if the team touches the paint, we’re going to run,” Pettiford said with a smile. “Yesterday was a bad day for sure. If they get an offensive rebound, if we don’t close out, especially us smaller guards, we’re going to run for it or hit the treadmill.”

Kansas was outpaced by Dayton in the second half of the semifinal of the Orlando invite. The Flyers ran up a 12-0 run on the Jayhawks at one point before eventually pulling out the win.

“It was bad,” Pettiford said. “We weren’t happy. We lost to a team we shouldn’t lose to. I don’t think we should lose at all, but definitely a game like that. We weren’t disciplined in tough situations, we were all down about it.”



