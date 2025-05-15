Boden Groen ready for new start at Kansas for his final season

The portal openings for the Jayhawks are closing. One more fell off the board when tight end Boden Groen committed this week after taking his official visit.

Although it was an abbreviated visit, it gave him an opportunity to meet with people and see the facilities.

“You know how the transfer portal visits are, it's a quick 24 hours,” Groen said. “At this point in my football career, it's really just about the football. I've graduated from college, so it's just all ball. Get in, get out, talk football for a bit and see the place. And it was great. The facilities are very impressive. And I really liked everybody that I met. Everybody was very genuine, and it seemed like a place that everybody enjoyed being every day.”

Groen met with several coaches and spent time with Matt Lubick, his future position coach.

“So, I talked to Leipold and some with Zebrowski,” he said. “But really, most of my time was with Lubick and I liked him a lot. He was very calm and didn't seem crazy at all, which is something that you run into with football coaches. And he just seemed like a very good guy and somebody that you'd want to play for.”