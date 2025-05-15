Boden Groen ready for new start at Kansas for his final season

The portal openings for the Jayhawks are closing. One more fell off the board when tight end Boden Groen committed this week after taking his official visit.
Although it was an abbreviated visit, it gave him an opportunity to meet with people and see the facilities.
“You know how the transfer portal visits are, it's a quick 24 hours,” Groen said. “At this point in my football career, it's really just about the football. I've graduated from college, so it's just all ball. Get in, get out, talk football for a bit and see the place. And it was great. The facilities are very impressive. And I really liked everybody that I met. Everybody was very genuine, and it seemed like a place that everybody enjoyed being every day.”
Groen met with several coaches and spent time with Matt Lubick, his future position coach.
“So, I talked to Leipold and some with Zebrowski,” he said. “But really, most of my time was with Lubick and I liked him a lot. He was very calm and didn't seem crazy at all, which is something that you run into with football coaches. And he just seemed like a very good guy and somebody that you'd want to play for.”
A portion of the visit was spent looking at the new stadium renovations and facilities.
“I saw pretty much everything,” he said. “The stadium is looking is very cool with the home side and the drawings and mockups of the away side is very cool, too. That's definitely exciting and it's turning into a very nice venue and facility.”
Groen played four games last season before suffering an injury. In 2023 he finished second in the AAC among tight ends with 39 catches averaging almost 30 yards a catch.
Kansas lost Keyan Burnett to the transfer portal and Groen will give them a threat in the passing game.
“I like to think of myself as an all-around tight end,” he said. “I think that I can do any job, so I will. Other people definitely see me as more of a pass catcher and that's my strength. I'm not 250 to 260, so blocking defensive lineman isn't the best thing I do. But, I really like the Swiss army knife aspect of playing tight end. I do think that definitely one of my strengths is getting separation downfield, catching balls and putting together some explosive plays.”
There were several schools showing interest and he took two official visits to Kansas and Wisconsin.
Groen is in California spending time at his home. He will soon head back to Texas to pick up his things and drive to Lawrence. He plans to arrive at KU on May 30 and be ready for summer workouts.
“I'm excited,” Groen said. “It's a great opportunity and change in scenery. I'm excited to play different teams and I have a new exciting feel to this football season.”