News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 08:32:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Boot camp kicked off bright and early this morning

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

For Bill Self and his staff, the start of the 2019-20 season officially kicked off bright and early this morning. For the 17th-straight year, Self opened up his boot camp at the University of Kansa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}