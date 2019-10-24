All three of us are back in the studio for the latest edition of the Inside Slant podcast.



The Border Showdown is back- Start to 15:35

We talk about the Border Showdown being renewed and we all give our thoughts on the rivalry.





Basketball Talk and Recruiting- 15:35- 32:15

Shay breaks down the Big 12 media days and being around Bill Self and the players at the Sprint Center.

A closer look at the beginning of the season and the latest basketball recruiting news including some positive feeling about five-star prospect Bryce Thompson.





Football Talk and Recruiting- 32:20- End

A great effort only to come up short at Texas. How the Jayhawks showed fight and why the building blocks are starting to stack up.

A look into recruiting and new names coming into the conversation for the 2020 class. The best list of visitors this season expected for the Texas Tech game.

Special guest Aaron Dickens of Red Raider Sports joins us to talk about the game. Recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman stops in to talk about the biggest names left on the board including Brennon Scott and Ashaad Clayton.



