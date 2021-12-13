Border War Blowout: No. 8/7 Kansas rolls Missouri, 102-65
On February 25, 2012, No. 4 ranked Kansas and No. 3 ranked Missouri met for the final time as conference foes in Lawrence. Having lost to the Tigers in Columbia, the Jayhawks were on the verge of g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news