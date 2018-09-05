Next week, we'll be updating the 2019 Rivals150 and there is going to be plenty of movement. In this week's edition of Bossi's Best, national basketball analyst Eric Bossi examines 10 ranked players who could be in line for substantial leaps in the updated rankings.

Why he could be climbing: With Jones it was mostly a matter of getting more familiar with his game. A native of The Bahamas, Jones is an extreme run-and-jump athlete who oozes upside and long-term potential.

Recruitment: Jones just finished a visit to Florida State, and has Arizona, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Texas, Ohio State, Stanford and others involved.

