In this week's edition of Bossi's Best, National Analyst Eric Bossi takes a look at the top prospects outside of the Rivals150 headed to college from the class of 2020.



Bossi's breakdown: As a freshman at West Virginia during the 2017-18 season, Allen was often up and down, but he proved he can score. He had multiple 20-point games and averaged over 11 points in three NCAA Tournament games. At Western Nebraska he torched opponents and nets to the tune of over 31 points per game and played in a style that fits his "Teddy Buckets" nickname. He's skilled and physical, and even though he hoists his jumper off of his shoulder, he can get hot from deep. The hope in Lincoln is that he can be one of Nebraska's go-to scorers.



Bossi's breakdown: You can never be sure when it comes to a player that you haven't seen in person, but I really like what I've seen of the Georgian combo guard online. I also see him as an excellent fit for Creighton's style of play. I saw an awful lot of Mitch Ballock as a high schooler, and Andronikashvili's ability to get into the lane, make plays for others and then spot up to make shots reminds me some of Ballock. How quick will he be able to make an impact? We'll see, but he looks like he can do some damage in Omaha.



Bossi's breakdown: Originally expected to be a member of the class of 2021, Brown-Ferguson had been going to school in the Baltimore area but moved home to Canada. He's got great size, length, some touch and runs the floor well, but he is still growing into his body. He may need a little time to adjust to high-major college ball at Connecticut, but the tools to be a rim protector who has some offense are there.



Bossi's breakdown: I had a few opportunities to see Calhoun play during his juco days, and I was impressed by the strides he made since high school. He shot the ball well from deep, he really improved his strength and he was more consistent. Florida State likes physically strong and mature dudes and he should fit right in and be able to provide some scoring punch from day one.



Bossi's breakdown: Jayden Scrubb, who had been committed to Louisville, is the one who has decided to enter the NBA Draft, but I'm of the belief that Grant-Foster was the best NBA prospect in junior college basketball. He handles the ball, he's a very good athlete, he has length and he can heat up as a scorer. I see some young Delon Wright in his game and he could team up with Marcus Garrett to make a scary defensive tandem on the perimeter for Kansas next season.



Bossi's breakdown: Arizona has been hit pretty hard by defections to the NBA Draft, so Kriisa is going to be needed from the moment he arrives. He's got pretty good size for a Pac-12 point guard and I like the reads he makes as a passer. However, it's his jump shot and whether or not he proves to be as dangerous from deep as he has been overseas that will ultimately determine his impact.



Bossi's breakdown: Oklahoma State is looking to be a lot more athletic and to feature much more depth next season, and that's where Moncrieffe fits in. At 6-foot-7 with strength and athleticism, he's an ideal small-ball four man and the hope is that he can help fill the void that will be left by the departure of Cameron McGriff. In fact, Moncrieffe ought to remind Cowboys fans of McGriff quite a bit.



Bossi's breakdown: Primo was on the verge of breaking through in the class of 2021 before going to Basketball Without Borders in February. There he shot well from deep, showed more aggression off the dribble and quickly saw his stock heat up. He also decided to move to 2020 and Alabama was there to pick him up. You always wonder about a player as young as Primo - who won't turn 18 until late December - adjusting to the type of physicality he will see in a conference like the SEC, but he's got game as a shooter and off of the bounce to help compensate for his relative youth.



Bossi's breakdown: Another prospect who calls Canada home, I was very impressed with the strides I saw from Prosper's game while evaluating him with an NBA Academy team during the winter. He's another who fits as a bit of a stretch-four or combo-forward type and I like the work he does on the glass. He plays hard, is growing into his body and looks like he should be able to play plenty of minutes from the moment he arrives. Prosper and fellow incoming four-star P.J. Hall could make for a nice frontline duo at Clemson.



