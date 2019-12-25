*****

1. GONZAGA

On their list: A playmaking guard ready to make an instant impact.

Did Santa come through? Sort of yes and sort of no. Four-star combo guard Dominick Harris is a pretty big talent and so is high-scoring forward Julian Strawther. However, the Zags have also been hoping to make a big splash with five-star Jalen Suggs. Rumors are rampant that he could decide during a televised game in about a week and a half and if he does do that, Gonzaga looks like the runaway favorite. But, Suggs has also indicated his desire to look into professional opportunities overseas.



*****

2. OHIO STATE

On their list: An athletic upgrade on the wing whose talent can be developed.

Did Santa come through? Yes he did. Eugene Brown seems like exactly the type of kid that the Buckeyes could use. There's a good chance that Chris Holtmann will return the majority of his team next season, which will make for one of the more talented and experienced teams in college hoops. So, a guy like Brown who is very athletic, projects well as a three and D guy and could use some time to develop is perfect.



****

3. LOUISVILLE

On their list: A true floor general.

Did Santa come through? Well, he hasn't yet. Don't get us wrong, the Cardinals do have a nice class - headlined by JUCO star Jayden Scrubb - that ranks in the top 25 nationally. But, Chris Mack and his staff really need a point guard. So far, they've not been able to secure one but it hasn't been for lack of effort in chasing guys like Devin Askew, Caleb Love and Deivon Smith. Next on their list is Jalen Terry. He's down to a final three that also includes LSU and Oregon. If not him, then there's not much left in the high school ranks.



*****

4. DUKE

On their list: A replacement for Tre Jones.

Did Santa come through? For the Blue Devils, Santa has most certainly delivered. Now, there has likely been some hand wringing and nervous moments as Duke waited to see how Jeremy Roach would fare in his return from injury. Turns out, he's been awesome and looks ready to take over for Jones - assuming Jones leaves for the NBA.



*****

5. KANSAS

On their list: Somebody who can make a shot from deep.

Did Santa come through? It stands to reason that Bill Self is happy with Jolly Old St. Nick this season. He and his staff battled to get one of the high school game's top all-around shooters in Bryce Thompson and it paid off. He should fit in nicely with Marcus Garrett, Tyon Grant-Foster and others in the Jayhawks' backcourt next season and his shooting will be coveted.



*****

6. OREGON

On their list: Somebody to do offensive heavy lifting when Payton Pritchard is gone.

Did Santa come through? Not just yet. The Ducks are also involved with the above mentioned Jalen Terry and are in a pretty good spot with him. But, he's not really a scorer. Five-star Ziaire Williams, well he could be that guy. Eugene hasn't really been discussed a lot as a landing spot for Williams, but he did tell Rivals.com last week that he wants to take a visit there soon. Have the Ducks been getting overlooked?



*****

7. BAYLOR

On their list: Somebody to replace Mark Vital's toughness and energy.

Did Santa come through? There aren't many tougher or more valuable glue players in college hoops than Baylor senior Mark Vital. His numbers aren't always loud, but watch a game and his physicality, toughness and and leadership are. No freshman could fully replace Vital, but Canadian wing Ben Mathurin could sure give them a similar athlete to build on who plays unafraid. A decision between the Bears and Arizona appears imminent.



*****

8. AUBURN

On their list: Capitalizing on 2019's Final Four by landing an elite recruit.

Did Santa come through? He sure did with Sharife Cooper. A five-star floor general who is most likely going to be a McDonald's All-American, Cooper has built an impressive body of work in high school and is a proven winner that looks ready to play major minutes from day one. There's still a few more big names out there, too, with the Tigers still in it with big-timers such as Jalen Green and Greg Brown.



*****

9. MEMPHIS

On their list: High school basketball's most explosive scorer.

Did Santa come through? Penny Hardaway and his staff had been hoping to get good news on Christmas Day from Jalen Green, but he has moved his decision back and still hasn't decided when he will announce. However, he is still very much the guy the Tigers want and need. Pretty much since Hardaway got the job, Green has been a priority and that isn't changing. Some size wouldn't be bad either, with James Wiseman gone and freshman Precious Achiuwa likely to explore the NBA.



*****

10. VILLANOVA