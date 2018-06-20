In this week’s edition of Bossi’s Best, National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi takes a look at college basketball’s first round Draft pick factories.

Of the 300 first-round NBA Draft picks over the last 10 years (2008-17), 254 of them have attended Div. I NCAA programs for at least one year. Which of the 83 programs that has had a player selected in the first round during that time has produced the most first-rounders? Has that draft success equaled success on the floor? And are there any outliers?

Kansas and North Carolina are tied for third having produced a total of 12 first-round draft picks each over the last 10 years. However, in terms of draft production, the Jayhawks rate just ahead of the Tar Heels because they have produced a No. 1 pick --

Andrew Wiggins in 2014 - and because almost all of their first-rounders (10) have been selected in the lottery.

The average position of Jayhawks in the draft is 10.41. Next highest is Arizona – who checks in at No. 6 overall with eight first-rounders over the last 10 years – whose players' draft position averages 10.75 over the same 10 year span.

Certainly, those high draft picks have played a huge role in Bill Self’s success in Lawrence. He’s won the Big 12 regular season title each of those 10 years (his streak is at 14 total), won a National Championship in 2008, has been to three Final Fours and for good measure Self has guided the Jayhawks to six conference tournament titles since 2008.

