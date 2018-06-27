Bossi's Best: Matchups to watch for in July
The all-important month of July and the three live evaluation periods for college coaches is just around the corner. In this week’s edition of Bossi’s Best, national analyst Eric Bossi takes a look at the five matchups he would most like to see during the month of July.
POINT GUARD
My co-worker Corey Evans was able to see the explosive Anthony and the tough Carton go head to head in Colorado Springs at USA Basketball’s 18U national team trials and he said it was must-watch when they matched up. I want more of that type of action during the month of July.
Because Anthony plays for the Nike sponsored PSA Cardinals and Carton plays for the independent Quad City Elite, I don’t know if there is an event where they could match up, but it sure would be fun. Anthony is the established guy who has blue bloods and teams across the country like Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and many others chasing while Carton has been a huge Midwest target for programs like Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Marquette, Ohio State and Xavier. There’s been some talk that Carton would like to hear from some of the national glamour programs before making a decision and going toe-to-toe with 2019’s top point guard could certainly ignite some new interest.
POWER FORWARD
I like the idea of matching up Robinson-Earl against Igiehon because this is another case of alternate styles. Robinson-Earl is a smooth, fundamentally sound and versatile four man who plays mistake-free basketball and rebounds at a high rate. Igiehon is a rough around the edges, somewhat raw but tough and athletic big man who can really run the floor and tries to dunk anything that he gets his hands on.
Both should be in the Atlanta area for an Under Armour event in the first live period and hopefully a matchup between Robinson-Earl’s KC Run GMC squad and Igiehon’s Team Rio unit can be made.
