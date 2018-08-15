When you are dealing with teenagers, pretty much every recruitment is a mystery. However, for one reason or another, some recruitments are much more difficult to get a good handle on the direction a player might be leaning. In this week's edition of Bossi's Best, national basketball analyst Eric Bossi takes a look at 10 of the most mysterious high-profile recruitments from the class of 2019. MORE: Bossi's Starting Five looks at the cut lists of some of the top players of 2019 | Four-star Anderson down to five | Shannon commits to DePaul

Why the mystery? Cole Anthony's recruitment has everything you could ask for in a buzzworthy prospect. He's the son of an NBA player. He is popular on social media. He plays a fun style of basketball and has personality for days. He's already interesting. Add in that he and his family don't do any public speaking about his recruitment and you have all the ingredients for a seriously mysterious recruitment. He'll likely be the most speculated about and discussed player in the 2019 class. Who is involved? Duke, Georgetown, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Wake Forest and many others.

Why the mystery? Any time that he's been asked about his recruitment, Jaden McDaniels has been pretty open about the schools that he and his family have heard from. But, he's not exactly publicizing things either and it has become clear that he and his family are going to take things slowly and be thorough in their approach. So, there's no mystery in how things will run. What's mysterious to me is how the recruitment of McDaniels hasn't turned into a total free-for-all at the highest level. I watch him and I see a potential poster boy for positionless, skill-based basketball, and with his vast upside it's a bit surprising to me that his recruitment has stayed as quiet (relatively speaking) as it has. Who is involved? Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Washington, San Diego State and Kansas all offered prior to the summer, while Oregon, Memphis, Duke and Kentucky have all shown varying levels of interest.

Why the mystery? A massive and rugged big man who could be a WWE superstar if hoops doesn't work out, Kofi Cockburn is a true throwback big man with impressive agility and quickness for a kid his age and size. You see a guy like that and you can't help but want to know his story and what he might do college-wise. Many head coaches watched Cockburn through the summer, and he talked a lot about some potential August visits, but to date nothing has been locked in - though he has seen UConn and St. John's previously. More than likely, he'll wait until April, which automatically adds intrigue. Who is involved? Look for Cockburn to cut his list down to eight sometime in the relatively near future, but for now he has a final 12 of Cincinnati, Connecticut, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, St. John's and Syracuse.