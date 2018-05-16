Players who have not signed with an agent have until May 30 to go back to school and The following is a look at the schools who could be most impacted by Combine results.

The NBA’s Draft Combine begins in Chicago on Wednesday. Over the next few days, NBA hopefuls will be subjected to physical testing, interviews and on-court performance tests. For some invitees like Marvin Bagley III or Mohamed Bamba there is no real stress, their spot at the upper end of the Draft is secure. However, for some others like Missouri’s Jontay Porter or Stanford’s Reid Travis , the Combine could go a long way towards determining whether or not to stay in the Draft or return to school.

Bill Self and the Jayhawks actually have two players who have entered the NBA Draft without signing with agents in sophomore center Udoka Azubuike and junior wing LaGerald Vick. However, only Azubuike has been invited to the combine and Vick has made it clear that he’s not planning to come back to Lawrence for his senior season.

Though Azubuike is just one player, he could be hugely important to the Jayhawks success in 2018-19 as they look to work in a trio of transfers -- Cal point guard Charlie Moore and Memphis forwards K.J. Lawson and Dedric Lawson -- with their sixth ranked 2018 recruiting class and returners.

A return to campus by Azubuike would give the Jayhawks arguably the biggest and deepest front line in the country and an anchor in the middle. History says that the Jayhawks will be the favorite to win a 15th straight Big XII title, but having Azubuike back would likely make them an early favorite for the Final Four as well.

For the complete breakdown, click here.