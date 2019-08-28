Of the players in the 2020 Rivals150, more than two-thirds – 101 to be precise – have yet to make their college decisions. However, the decisions of those remaining prospects could have huge ramifications for programs that are looking to jump start their 2020 recruiting efforts. Today, we look at 10 programs that currently rank outside the top 10 of the 2020 team rankings that are capable of making runs by the time signing day rolls around. MORE BOSSI: Most intriguing recruitments 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

*****

ARIZONA

In the fold: PG Dalen Terry (No. 31) On the line: After a down class in 2018, Sean Miller and Arizona were able to do a good enough job of dismissing prospects worries about the FBI investigation into college basketball to land a No. 12-ranked class that featured three five-star prospects. Don’t be surprised if they put together another big time class for 2020. They’ve worked strongly into the mix for top 10 wing Ziaire Williams. Near five-star guard Adam Miller is visiting from Chicago and they are right at or very near the top for top 50 wing Puff Johnson. Top 35 guard Caleb Love, top 40 forward Dawson Garcia and Rivals150 shooter Kerwin Walton are among the others with whom the Wildcats have legitimate shots.

*****

AUBURN

In the fold: SG Justin Powell (NR 3-star) On the line: Bruce Pearl and the Tigers are likely going to have to sign a big class, so don’t be surprised if they end up active in the transfer (JUCO, grad or traditional) market before things are said and done. But when it comes to high schoolers, they’ve got many big-timers nibbling at their bait. Five-star point guard Sharife Cooper has long been considered a lean to the Tigers, and they are also among the finalists for five-stars Walker Kessler and Greg Brown. Four-star bigs Jaemyn Brakefield and Jaylin Williams are just a few of the many more big-name guys they are in the mix for.

*****

KANSAS

In the fold: PG Dajuan Harris (No. 83) On the line: It’s looking more and more like the speedy Harris will end up as a part of the Jayhawks' 2019 class, so they’ll be back at the starting block for 2020 soon. This weekend, they host top 50 and rising big man Mady Sissoko for a visit. They are seriously in the mix for five-star guard Bryce Thompson, five-star forward Isaiah Todd has said he’ll visit and soon-to-be five-star Caleb Love heads to Lawrence in October. Four-stars Dawson Garcia, Adam Miller and K.K. Robinson are just a few of the other big names left on their board.

*****

LOUISVILLE

In the fold: No 2020 commitments. On the line: Chris Mack and his staff were one of 2019’s biggest surprises on the recruiting trail, hauling in the nation’s No. 11 class during their first year on campus. They’ll need more mojo in 2020 and are in on as many big names as anybody in America. Five-star wing Josh Hall visits this weekend, as does four-star big man Zach Loveday. Five-star guard Nimari Burnett is set to visit in a few weeks. The nation’s top junior college player, Jay Scrubb, and four-star prospects like Caleb Love, D.J. Steward, Deivon Smith and Hunter Dickinson are also pretty serious about Louisville at this point.

*****

NORTH CAROLINA

*****

MEMPHIS

In the fold: No 2020 commitments. On the line: No, Memphis doesn’t have anybody on board yet, and the Tigers' path to a big-time class doesn’t seem quite as clear as 2019’s No. 1 class was looking this time last year. But, there’s no reason to think that Penny Hardaway and company won’t follow up 2019 with a big 2020 effort. They still appear to be the team to beat for 2020’s No. 3 player Jalen Green, and he would be a great start. Five-stars Greg Brown, Isaiah Todd and Jaden Springer all have the Tigers on their final lists and they are also in the mix for top 50 frontcourt players such as Dawson Garcia and Mady Sissoko.

*****

MICHIGAN

*****

OKLAHOMA STATE

In the fold: PG Davonte Davis (No. 132) On the line: Mike Boynton has been earning a lot of street cred with 2020’s top players and the big fish here is No. 2 overall Cade Cunningham whose brother, Cannen, was hired during the summer. It’s not just about Cunningham, though. Homegrown five-star Bryce Thompson is a legitimate possibility. Four-stars Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore have taken visits, while more Rivals150 players such as J.T. Thor, Mike Miles and Rondel Walker, to name a few, are also taking long looks at the Cowboys.

*****

PURDUE

In the fold: PG Ethan Morton (No. 64), PG Jaden Ivey (No. 87) On the line: OK, with only one scholarship left to go in the class of 2020 there is only so much room for Purdue’s already top 15-ranked class to go up. But, Matt Painter and company look to be in very good shape to pair their committed guards with a big man with potential to do damage. Top 30 Hunter Dickinson is very serious and if they don’t get him it’s hard to see the Boilermakers missing on all of the other four-stars they are involved with, players such as Dawson Garcia, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ben Carlson.

*****

UCLA