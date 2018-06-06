Cole Anthony Jon Lopez/Basketball Hall of Fame

It's time to start looking ahead to which recruitments will be the most hotly contested and interesting to follow. Today we take a look at the 10 top 50 prospects whose recruitments will be among the most interesting and takes a look at the contenders.

3. Cole Anthony

What he does: Currently ranked as the No. 4 player in the 2019 class, Anthony has put tremendous pressure on the big men ranked above him. Nobody in the country has been more productive than Anthony during grassroots play. He is an aggressive floor general who scores at the rim, gets others involved, plays great on-the-ball defense and is an elite athlete. Contender analysis: What makes Anthony’s recruitment so interesting is that he doesn’t speak about specifics and we are left to wonder what he may do. Don’t be surprised if it runs into the spring of 2019 and - given his father Greg Anthony’s experience as an NBA player - any list formed by Anthony is going to be very calculated and will take into consideration his potential NBA future. Many think Duke will be tough to beat but Kansas, Oregon, Villanova, Notre Dameand some others will be in the mix.

4. Matthew Hurt

What he does: A combo forward who is skilled on the offensive end, Hurt is a scorer who stretches defenses. He can shoot with range, runs the floor pretty well, is capable of attacking other forwards off the dribble and has started to build his low-post game. Contender analysis: Kansas is considered the leader and Bill Self is Hurt’s coach on USA Basketball’s 18U team. Can somebody like Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky or Minnesota(which is in his home state) break through to make Self and the Jayhawks sweat it out?

6. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Kelly Kline/Under Armour

What he does: Pound for pound one of the most fundamentally sound big men in America, Robinson-Earl plays a very balanced floor game. He has tremendous footwork with his back to the basket, can consistently drill 15-foot jumpers, rebounds at a high rate and is a very good passer out of double teams. Contender analysis: Given that he’s just 45 minutes or so away from Kansas’ campus, many have pegged the Jayhawks as the team to beat - and Bill Self and his staff have turned up the heat. However, Robinson-Earl has been adamant that he’ll consider all options and he’s proven that by taking unofficial visits to Arizona, Kansas State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA and Wake Forest, among others. Keep a close eye on UNC and Wake, but Arizona could be a sleeper and K State’s Bruce Weber has put in some serious face time.