Bossi's Best: The 10 toughest beats of the last five years
Tom Izzo and Michigan State took a pretty tough hit Tuesday when top 35 junior Romeo Weems picked DePaul over his home-state Spartans.
Time will tell if the decision comes back to haunt anybody, but at least Michigan State has time to find somebody else. And while losing Weems hurts in the short term, nobody is betting against Izzo and his staff bouncing back.
In today's edition of Bossi's Best, National Analyst Eric Bossi looks back at 10 decisions from the last five years that stand out as being tough beats at the time. Did the winners really benefit? Did the losers bounce back? Or did it end up being a wash?
MORE BOSSI'S BEST: Teams most affected by the NBA Draft combine | Top players who moved up in class
RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
Winner: Kansas
Loser: Arizona
Bossi's analysis: Depending on who you talk to, an even argument can be made that either Michigan State or Arizona was the school blindsided here. After all, Michigan State is the program Jackson grew up following in Michigan. However, Arizona gets the nod here, because to this day sources close to the program insist that Jackson told Sean Miller he was coming.
The addition of Jackson helped Kansas make the Elite Eight in 2017, while Arizona bounced back two days later to land five-star wing Terrance Ferguson- though Ferguson ended up going to Australia to play professionally instead.
For the complete breakdown, click here.