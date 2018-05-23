Tom Izzo and Michigan State took a pretty tough hit Tuesday when top 35 junior Romeo Weems picked DePaul over his home-state Spartans.

Time will tell if the decision comes back to haunt anybody, but at least Michigan State has time to find somebody else. And while losing Weems hurts in the short term, nobody is betting against Izzo and his staff bouncing back.

In today's edition of Bossi's Best, National Analyst Eric Bossi looks back at 10 decisions from the last five years that stand out as being tough beats at the time. Did the winners really benefit? Did the losers bounce back? Or did it end up being a wash?

