JayhawkSlant - Bossi's Best: Toughest-to-read recruitments in class of 2021

The class of 2021 has been committing at an unprecedented rate. While nearly half of the Rivals150 for the rising senior class has already made their decisions, the battles for those left are only intensifying. In this week's edition of Bossi's Best, national analyst Eric Bossi takes a look at 10 of the toughest-to-read recruitments, such as that of top 50 big man Micawber Etienne, from the class of 2021.

Bossi's take: It has only been a few weeks since I wrote about Mohammed in our "Ranking the Contenders" feature. I favored Indiana at the time, and if I had to predict again today I would still give a slight edge to the Hoosiers. But the reality is that even those who are recruiting the powerful, tough and productive two guard are mostly in the dark about what school he may prefer or if looking into professional options will materialize or not.



Bossi's take: Corey Evans handled the "Ranking the Contenders" for Reid and tabbed Michigan as the team to beat for the 7-footer. The Wolverines are definitely in there, but from what I can tell Reid's true intentions are about as clear as mud at this point. Florida State does great with big guys like him, Ohio State has been on him hard and it is hard to bet against Virginia. To me, it just too early to proclaim any definitive team to beat.



Bossi's take: The last of the players on this list for whom we've taken a stab at ordering those with the best chance, Kepnang is a fun-loving big man and old school enforcer around the rim. I've always kind of felt like Oregon is going to be dangerous in this one, and a big year from N'Faly Dante would certainly help the Ducks' cause. I wouldn't be surprised to see him go out of region, but I am nowhere near ready to make a prediction.



Bossi's take: Hands down, Diabate's recruitment is the toughest of any to read. There have been no real whispers of leaders for the French big man. He's not a guy who has done a lot of media, and there just isn't a lot to go off of with him. At times I've heard Alabama, Florida and Memphis come up for him, but not to any extent that I would label them - or anybody else - a leader. He is also one I could see considering some sort of professional route.



Bossi's take: The confusion on favorites for Mashack isn't because of a lack of information. It is more that he's a relatively new major prospect and seems to be serious about doing his homework. Now that Peyton Watson is off the board to UCLA, Mashack becomes even more of a priority for a program like Arizona. Tennessee is one to watch, Texas has made some headway and California could be a sneaky Pac-12 team to watch. Arkansas just jumped into the fray.



Bossi's take: Etienne is a guy that I thought would have become even more desired during the summer. Then again, with seemingly a million offers, it is hard to be even more wanted than he is. Etienne is skilled and has great size and is one of the most personable kids in 2021. He genuinely sounds like he wants to go to any school you ask him about, and he has done a lot of visits. A bulk of his suitors are regional, so places like Syracuse, St. John's, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Providence and UConn that have hosted him unofficially could be in good shape. But, if he goes out of region, Illinois had him in for an official visit and could be one to watch.



Bossi's take: Collins is down to a top eight of Arizona State, Auburn, Georgetown, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, USC and Vanderbilt. The Hoyas already have a pair of Rivals150 guards committed in 2021, so that probably takes them out. If Kansas goes all in, then the Jayhawks should have a good shot. But if I had to pick I'd say that perhaps Arizona State and USC are in the best shape for the talented playmaker.



Bossi's take: Weston is a wing who was very productive during the 2019-20 season, and judging by the videos he's been posting the last few months he's added some serious strength in the gym. Where is he leaning? Great question. He's got offers from programs like Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, St. John's, Western Illinois and others, but I've not heard much credible information about a leader.



Bossi's take: Bates is a kid who is from Kansas City (Kansas) and spent his first three years of high school about a half hour from my house. I've seen him a lot and talked to him a lot. In fact, I just ran a pretty detailed update on him last week. I currently have a Futurecast in for Kansas to land the high-scoring guard, but I don't think it is anything close to a done deal. Alabama, Creighton, Missouri and Texas are just a few of those with a real chance, and I'd bet that Bates takes plenty of time with his decision.



