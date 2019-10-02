*****

The contenders: Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Washington

Bossi's analysis: We all know the drill here: Cunningham's brother, Cannen, is on staff at OSU and the Cowboys have to be considered the team to beat. However, smoke keeps rising to suggest that UNC and UK both stand legitimate chances to woo him away from his family ties.



The contenders: Auburn, Memphis, Oregon, UCLA and USC

Bossi's analysis: Green just finished official visits to Auburn and Oregon, and is headed to Memphis this weekend. Penny Hardaway's Tigers have been considered the favorites for a while now, but Auburn and Oregon are applying pressure. There have also been rumors that UCLA could make a late run. He is one of several big-timers who may end up playing overseas.



The contenders: Arizona, Duke, North Carolina, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and USC Bossi's analysis: Williams has one of the toughest-to-call situations in America, and he's been to USC and UNC this fall. The rumors are that he won't leave the West, but which Pac-12 program stands best with him? He has been to UNC multiple times. Could Roy Williams pull him from home?



The contenders: Auburn, Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and Texas Bossi's analysis: He's seen hometown Texas officially and was in Chapel Hill over the weekend. Visits to his other finalists are set for throughout the 2019-20 college season and he'll be deciding late. Pulling him out of his hometown and away from Texas (where his father played football) won't be easy.



The contenders: Howard, Kentucky, Oregon, UCLA, USC and others

Bossi's analysis: Maker has been open about potentially looking into overseas options and it's somewhat of a surprise that he hasn't already committed to playing professionally. He's planning to visit Howard, and many are taking a wait-and-see approach on how serious he is about college ball.



The contenders: California, Duke, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon Bossi's analysis: Barnes has never cut from his top eight, but Oregon and Florida State appear to be emerging as the favorites. Visits to Kentucky and Miami are in the works, though, so it's not out of the question for either to push into his upper tier.



The contenders: Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan and North Carolina Bossi's analysis: Todd took an official visit to Michigan last weekend and the Wolverines have emerged as one to watch. He visits Kansas this weekend and has also been on campus at North Carolina several times over the last year. A visit to Memphis is being rescheduled. He seems to be in no rush and he is another player with speculation about the possibility he may end up overseas.



The contenders: Gonzaga, Marquette, Minnesota and others

Bossi's analysis: He's taking a visit to Gonzaga this weekend and the Zags appear to be the clear favorites to win him. If not Gonzaga, don't be surprised if Suggs eventually takes a serious look at overseas possibilities.



The contenders: Arizona State, Michigan, Missouri and UCLA Bossi's analysis: Christopher is planning to wait until the spring to decide and he hasn't taken any of his planned visits. Mizzou will get the first crack and the visit to Columbia will be his second official visit there. With his older brother, Caleb, at Arizona State, it's tough not to envision the Sun Devils as the team to beat if he has a good freshman year.



The contenders: Memphis, Michigan and Tennessee

Bossi's analysis: Springer has knocked out his official visits to Memphis and Michigan, and is supposed to visit Tennessee for a second official at some point during October. Memphis is making a pretty strong run but the Vols appear to be the favorite here.



The contenders: Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Bossi's analysis: Thompson is planning to be at Kansas this weekend and the Jayhawks had looked to be emerging as a pretty clear leader. However, he'll have to ask some tough questions about the Jayhawks' status with the NCAA. If not Kansas, his in-state finalists could be in best position to capitalize.



The contenders: Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and Texas Tech Bossi's analysis: He's seen Michigan and Bama with Oregon and Texas Tech visits coming up this month. However, look for Burnett to wait until after signing day and into the season to announce his choice. As of today, the Crimson Tide could be the slight favorite.



The contenders: Alabama, Kentucky and Syracuse

Bossi's analysis: An elite shot-blocker with loads of untapped potential on the offensive end, Jackson should get better in a real hurry on the college level. Visits to UK and Syracuse have been completed and only Alabama is left. It's looking likely that he will end up in the SEC.



The contenders: Alabama, Arkansas, DePaul, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, NC State, Pittsburgh, Texas and Western Kentucky Bossi's analysis: Hall confirmed earlier this week that he is in no rush to make a decision. He can really shoot the ball and has tremendous size for the wing. While he has a group of 12, his list isn't totally closed and he has the most wide-open recruitment of any available five-star.



