DUNCANVILLE, Texas - The first full day of the spring evaluation periods kicked into high gear on Saturday as all three shoe company brands put on showcase events throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. We saw five-star R.J. Hampton shine, Nico Mannion prove himself and much more.

Make no mistake about it, class of 2020 point guard R.J. Hampton is a star. In a 34 point, eight rebound and eight assist effort for Team Mudiay against the Philly Pride, Hampton showed why I think he's the best point guard prospect in America regardless of class.

He's got great size, he is skilled, he is athletic and he puts up huge numbers without forcing anything. That's all great but there are two things that stand out to me. One, Hampton shows a new wrinkle to his game each time he hits the floor. Two, you can tell he loves playing the game and that enthusiasm spreads to his teammates.

At the end of the day, Hampton is going to be able to play anywhere in the country. Baylor, TCU, Texas A&M, Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and many more have offered and it looks to be all but a foregone conclusion that Duke and Kentucky will be offering as well.

While Hampton is a no-brainer priority at the highest levels, how to recruit him could eventually be a tricky proposition. As long as there is talk that the NBA could change their early entry rule so that players can enter the Draft after high school, a coach has to have a backup plan for a guy like Hampton. The most popular talk is that the 2020 class will be the one to get the green light for the NBA and if that happens, Hampton is the kind of player that will have a chance to seriously consider skipping college.