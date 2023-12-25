Senior tight end Mason Fairchild played high school football at Andale High School, a program who had won 57 straight games before the streak was snapped this season. With that amount of success, it meant that they were practicing and developing more than anyone else in their division as they were one of the last two teams standing year after year.

“I mean, just getting our footing earlier,” running back Devin Neal said on how bowl practices can build into the next season. “I guess it means a lot going into spring ball to fall camp and everything like that.”

For a program that went over a decade without a bowl appearance, the Jayhawks struggled to manufacture any momentum in the offseason. Looking back on their first season after a bowl win, some of the players saw the importance of the bowl practices.

“You’ll see some of that in March, but we'll really see that next August with these guys and that’s what’s exciting," Leipold said.

The Jayhawks are in their second bowl game in a row, and have now benefited from the extra bowl practices two years in a row. Head coach Lance Leipold knows the importance of the time the team is getting and is excited about the results it will produce for the younger players that are getting extra reps during this time.

During those times, they were playing football more than any other program and continually stacking good days. Now that Kansas is catching up on the extra practices that they missed for so long, they are in a better position to compete.

Fairchild, an engineering major, broke it down the math pretty easily: The more you do something, the better you will be.

“It just has this compounding effect where guys continue to get better and better because obviously you just keep playing football more and you're just going to keep getting better naturally," Fairchild said. "So it is very beneficial to our team."

Fairchild knows that this can be a big time of year for development of individuals and the program as a whole.

“I think everyone's making improvements,” Fairchild said. “Coach Leipold probably talks about it a lot, is just building a program. Getting these extra practices, especially for those young guys, is crucial. So it's almost like having an extra spring ball for development.”

Neal, who said he is still deciding on returning or going to the NFL, is seeing the younger players below him on the depth chart get more reps during practice since there is more time before this game as opposed to a regular season game.

“There's obviously a lot of guys who have a lot of reps and there's a lot of guys who don't have a lot of reps,” Neal said. “So getting those guys who don't have a lot of reps caught up and into the system earlier means a lot for us and it just helps keep moving the program along forward.”

Linebacker Rich Miller included some of Neal’s back-ups when mentioning younger players who he thought had a good bowl season.

“Even offensive guys who like, we go against the scout team, like [running back] Johnny Thompson, [wide receivers] Jarred Sample, Keaton Kubecka,” Miller said. “Y'all better watch out for all those guys, man. Those guys are really nice. Give them a year or two, and they're going to be doing their thing, man.”

Leipold was satisfied with the work done by players like Kubecka, who were playing at the beginning of the year, redshirted, and now have an opportunity to play again with the bowl game. He included linebacker Logan Brantley in that category as well.

Other players that have stood out to him include Calvin Clements, who may get some game reps with Dominick Puni out, James Livingston, who battled injuries, and cornerback Jameel Croft who Leipold says the coaching staff “thinks he’s got a bright future.”

Kenny Logan is trying to use his last week as a player for Kansas to make sure younger teammates like Croft know not to take any of these days for granted.

“Guys like guys like Jameel Croft, guys like him that I just try to tell them to make sure you take every day and do your best with it,” Logan said. "Push the limit, push the roof. Just try to make sure you take advantage of every day. You don't get these days back. They come and they go fast, so you just got to make sure you're doing everything in your power each day to go out and be successful.”

Logan is getting ready for his last game at Kansas after being a bright spot in the program for five years. After this bowl season, he is confident in what he has seen in the younger guys in the secondary, and expects them to continue to help move the program forward.

“Those guys, there's a great group of guys, and then the guys younger than them, just making sure they uphold and follow the guidelines that we laid out,” Logan said.