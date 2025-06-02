Braden Bach can see himself at Kansas after official visit

Braden Bach was recently on campus for an unofficial visit at Kansas in May. Last weekend he took his official visit and got to see the program in more detail.
His first visit only lasted a day, so he was able to experience more including what Lawrence has to offer on his official visit.
“I think the big thing for me getting back on campus was being able to experience and explore what the rest of Lawrence had to offer,” Bach said. “Because last time I was there, I just got to see the facilities and talk to the coaches a lot. I didn't really get to explore Lawrence much.
“I got to go to a whole bunch of different restaurants and hang out with some of the guys on the team late at night, get to go out see the rest of the city. It was really a great experience.”
Something the tight end from Argyle, Tex., did not get to do on his first trip was meet the players. That was a big part of his return visit. He was hosted by Greydon Grimes and Tyler Mercer.
“There's some really good guys and a really cool crew,” Bach said. “I got to experience what it's like to be a collegiate athlete in an off season and talk to them about how they like it. And they had nothing but incredible things to say about the program and what they've been able to do for them. So, that was really cool.”
The visit gave him an opportunity to be around the coaching staff and hear more from Matt Lubick about the tight end group. Lubick was on Lance Leipold’s staff in 2022-2023 before being diagnosed with Leukemia. He left the program and a year later found out the Acute Myeloid Leukemia went into remission. He rejoined the KU program in the offseason as the tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator.
“I got to learn a little bit more about Coach Lubick's story,” Bach said. “It's really incredible. He battled a lot of health issues and ended up coming back. He's honestly in amazing shape. He ran 10 miles before breakfast yesterday and it's kind of cool to learn about his story. And then Coach Leipold, Coach Zebrowski and the rest of the staff was great. They were with us everywhere.”
The official visit left a strong impression with Bach.
“I was very impressed with Kansas,” he said. “It was over the top and I was overwhelmed. It was truly an incredible experience. It is somewhere I can definitely see myself playing for sure. I think the next step for me is to be smart about the timeline, about understanding that opportunities can be taken away if I don't take advantage of them sooner than later.”
The plan for Kansas is to take two tight ends. They have one already on the board with Jack Utz with others planning to visit. Bach wants to have a thorough recruiting process and take his scheduled visits.
He has two more official visits lined up. Kansas State is next followed by TCU.
“I lined all my visits up back to back so I can get them all done,” he said. “By late June, I'm guessing I'll be committed. I know I'll be committed before July, so definitely expect a June commitment.”