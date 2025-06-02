Braden Bach can see himself at Kansas after official visit

Braden Bach was recently on campus for an unofficial visit at Kansas in May. Last weekend he took his official visit and got to see the program in more detail.

His first visit only lasted a day, so he was able to experience more including what Lawrence has to offer on his official visit.

“I think the big thing for me getting back on campus was being able to experience and explore what the rest of Lawrence had to offer,” Bach said. “Because last time I was there, I just got to see the facilities and talk to the coaches a lot. I didn't really get to explore Lawrence much.

“I got to go to a whole bunch of different restaurants and hang out with some of the guys on the team late at night, get to go out see the rest of the city. It was really a great experience.”

Something the tight end from Argyle, Tex., did not get to do on his first trip was meet the players. That was a big part of his return visit. He was hosted by Greydon Grimes and Tyler Mercer.

“There's some really good guys and a really cool crew,” Bach said. “I got to experience what it's like to be a collegiate athlete in an off season and talk to them about how they like it. And they had nothing but incredible things to say about the program and what they've been able to do for them. So, that was really cool.”