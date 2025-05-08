Braden Bach impressed with KU visit, will return in a few weeks

“Seeing what they're building right now, I mean, this new stadium is just going to be unreal,” he said. “They're not even done with one half of it yet, but it's still just mind blowing. That's just going to be an unreal experience.”

He got a tour of the football offices and the facilities. Bach saw the stadium renovations underway where the west side is set to be completed before the start of the season.

“Right off the bat getting there seeing how kind everyone was and excited the staff seemed,” Bach said. “I think the guys on the staff are really good guys. I think they're hungry to win. I think they're a staff that's going to be set up to win a lot of games in the future, and that's obviously really intriguing.”

Braden Bach got his first look at the Kansas program on an unofficial visit last month. Bach, a tight end from Argyle, Tex., will return to Lawrence for an official visit later this month.

Bach has been on several college visits and the facilities at Kansas left him impressed.

“Everything that they have there is just so nice,” he said. “They probably have the best facilities in the country. I've been to a lot of colleges. I have traveled to a lot of places, and they have, as far as I've seen so far, probably the best facilities in the country. If you're trying to make it to the NFL, which that's kind of the end goal for me, I don't see any better place to do that than in the best facilities in the country.”

He took his unofficial visit on a Friday when the team did not practice. Although he did not get to watch practice he felt it might have worked to his advantage. Bach said it gave him more time to spend with the coaching staff and learn about the program.

Bach met with tight ends coach Matt Lubick. The two have talked several times before his visit.

“Coach Lubick has been fantastic,” Bach said. “He's been communicative, super kind and a nice guy. I think he did a really good job when we were there. He spent a lot of time with us. We were able to really understand him and his coaching style, everything that he was kind of explaining that he had to offer.

“He's also an honest guy and was super transparent about everything going on. He was super clear about what it would look like if I did show up and go there and what a tight end really does at Kansas.”

His official visit is May 30, and he said he is looking forward to spending more time on campus. Kansas is one of several schools in line to get a visit from the three-star tight end. He has talked with Kansas State, Georgia Tech, and Tulane about a visit date.

Bach said he wants to find a school that gives him an opportunity to develop. With the transfer portal playing a big part of college athletics, he wants a place where he can stay for four years.

“There's a couple things that I'm really looking forward looking for in a school,” he said. “But I think the most important thing to me right now is I want to go somewhere where I'm going to be able to be developed for four years and play ball.

“I don't really want to go somewhere and be in the portal or be dropped just trying to develop. I want to go somewhere where I'm going to play, develop, and have an opportunity to be there for four or five years. I want to be in a program and stick with it.”