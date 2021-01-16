Braeden Moore: "I went nuts when Kansas offered"
Braeden Moore, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward from Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tenn., is becoming a popular name on the recruiting trail. A member of the 2022 class, Moore has ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news